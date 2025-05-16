In pictures: Dairy winners from Friday's Balmoral show

Check out our gallery to see who today’s winners were.
Madison Fleming loving the bling at the Balmoral show. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott
The Thompsons’ Exhibitor Bred Dairy Champion was won by The Fleming Family with Potterswalls Canadian Club Dawn a two year old heifer. At the halter is James Hudson, with Lindsay, Christina, Madison, Ashley, Linda and Ailsa Fleming. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott
The Thompsons Reserve Dairy Interbreed Champion of Champions at Balmoral Show was Carnell Barbie Doll 13 owned by Stuart Baxter and Colleen Crawford at the Halter with Jonathan McCaughan Thompsons. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott
The Thompsons Dairy Interbreed Champion of Champions at Balmoral Show was the Jones family from Wexford with their Holstein Annamore Fitz Atlee pictured with Kate Jones, Linda Jones, Philip Jones, Will Jones, Joshua Ebron with Gordon Donaldson and Sam Rooney of Thompsons. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott