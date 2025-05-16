In pictures: Dairy winners from Friday's Balmoral show

4 . 4-THOMPSONS INTERBREED CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS--DAS_1927.jpeg

The Thompsons Dairy Interbreed Champion of Champions at Balmoral Show was the Jones family from Wexford with their Holstein Annamore Fitz Atlee pictured with Kate Jones, Linda Jones, Philip Jones, Will Jones, Joshua Ebron with Gordon Donaldson and Sam Rooney of Thompsons. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott