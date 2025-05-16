The Thompsons Ayrshire Heifer Derby winner at Balmoral Show 2025 was Erin Windy Zara owned by Stuart Baxter, Cookstown, held by Coleen Crawford. Presenting the award is Mary Jane Robinson from Thompsons with Judge Robert Cornish from Somerset. Photography David A Scottplaceholder image
In pictures: Dairy winners from Friday's Balmoral show

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th May 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 17:38 BST
Friday is dairy day at Balmoral show.

Check out our gallery to see who today’s winners were.

Madison Fleming loving the bling at the Balmoral show. Photograph: David A Scott

The Thompsons’ Exhibitor Bred Dairy Champion was won by The Fleming Family with Potterswalls Canadian Club Dawn a two year old heifer. At the halter is James Hudson, with Lindsay, Christina, Madison, Ashley, Linda and Ailsa Fleming. Photograph: David A Scott

The Thompsons Reserve Dairy Interbreed Champion of Champions at Balmoral Show was Carnell Barbie Doll 13 owned by Stuart Baxter and Colleen Crawford at the Halter with Jonathan McCaughan Thompsons. Photograph: David A Scott

The Thompsons Dairy Interbreed Champion of Champions at Balmoral Show was the Jones family from Wexford with their Holstein Annamore Fitz Atlee pictured with Kate Jones, Linda Jones, Philip Jones, Will Jones, Joshua Ebron with Gordon Donaldson and Sam Rooney of Thompsons. Photograph: David A Scott

