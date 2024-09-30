Averages were up in four of the five sections with a 96% clearance.

William Semple “Gortnagross” Dungiven took the top price of the evening, 2200gns for a ram lamb Gortnagross BLC23W6 sire: Alticane Avenger dam: Gortnagross Toff BLC23T7.

This was closely followed by a shearling making 2100gns for Harold Dickey, “Rosenga” Ballymena BL68SV17 sire: Clola Coca dam: Rosenga BL68SS10.

William went on to take the third top price of the evening of 2000gns for another ram lamb Gortnagross BLC23W16 sire: Alticane Avenger dam: Gortnagross BLC23U9 which stood Champion earlier in the show ring.

Joanne McFarlane “Benbradagh” Dungiven took 1900gns twice for her two ram lambs Benbradagh BLD74W1 sire: Clola Spectre dam: Carnew BL466U8 and Benbradagh BLD74W5 sire: Westforth Tennant dam: Gortnagross BLC23U7.

The Reps of Sam Agnew “Ballynarry” Ballyclare received 1500gns for his ewe lamb and Reserve Champion Ballynarry BL60LW1 and WJ & J Penney “Penney’s” Larne received 1500gns for his shearling ram Penney’s ValdemarBL7VV1.

Other leadings prices of the evening were: 1400gns, 1100gns A & R Megarrell, 1300gns, 1000gns, 950gns S Wallace, 1200gns, 950gns W Semple, 950gns C Patterson, 900gns J McFarlane

William Semple “Gortnagross” also put up a ewe lamb for auction with donations going to Alzheimers Society which made 750gns for the charity.

Brian Jordan “Robinstown” had the task of judging the show earlier in the day, results as follows:

Champion – William Semple, “Gortnagross”

Reserve Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew “Ballynarry”

Aged Ram – 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd S Wallace; 3rd WJ & J Penney; 4th S Smyth

Shearling Ram – 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Wallace; 3rd WJ & J Penney; 4th B & C McIlroy

Single Ram Lamb – 1st & 2nd W Semple; 3rd S Wallace; 4th J McFarlane

Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st W Semple; 2nd S Wallace; 3rd H Dickey

Ewe Any Age – 1st & 2nd A & R Megarrell; 3rd C Patterson; 4th H Dickey

Ewe Lamb – 1st Reps of Sam Agnew; 2nd W Semple; 3rd A &R Megarrell; 4th J McFarlane

1 . Lot 1052 J McFarlane 1900gns ram lamb KBXW8656.JPG 1900gns from Joanne McFarlane Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Lot 1034 S Wallace 1000gns shearling.jpg 1000gns from Stephen Wallace Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Lot 1024 S Wallace 1300gns Aged Ram.jpg 1300gns from Stephen Wallace Photo: freelance Photo Sales