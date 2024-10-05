Averages were up in four of the five sections with a 96% clearance.
William Semple “Gortnagross” Dungiven took the top price of the evening, 2200gns for a ram lamb Gortnagross BLC23W6 sire: Alticane Avenger dam: Gortnagross Toff BLC23T7.
This was closely followed by a shearling making 2100gns for Harold Dickey, “Rosenga” Ballymena BL68SV17 sire: Clola Coca dam: Rosenga BL68SS10.
William went on to take the third top price of the evening of 2000gns for another ram lamb Gortnagross BLC23W16 sire: Alticane Avenger dam: Gortnagross BLC23U9 which stood Champion earlier in the show ring.
Joanne McFarlane “Benbradagh” Dungiven took 1900gns twice for her two ram lambs Benbradagh BLD74W1 sire: Clola Spectre dam: Carnew BL466U8 and Benbradagh BLD74W5 sire: Westforth Tennant dam: Gortnagross BLC23U7.
The Reps of Sam Agnew “Ballynarry” Ballyclare received 1500gns for his ewe lamb and Reserve Champion Ballynarry BL60LW1 and WJ & J Penney “Penney’s” Larne received 1500gns for his shearling ram Penney’s ValdemarBL7VV1.
Other leadings prices of the evening were: 1400gns, 1100gns A & R Megarrell, 1300gns, 1000gns, 950gns S Wallace, 1200gns, 950gns W Semple, 950gns C Patterson, 900gns J McFarlane
William Semple “Gortnagross” also put up a ewe lamb for auction with donations going to Alzheimers Society which made 750gns for the charity.
Brian Jordan “Robinstown” had the task of judging the show earlier in the day, results as follows:
Champion – William Semple, “Gortnagross”
Reserve Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew “Ballynarry”
Aged Ram – 1st A & R Megarrell; 2nd S Wallace; 3rd WJ & J Penney; 4th S Smyth
Shearling Ram – 1st H Dickey; 2nd S Wallace; 3rd WJ & J Penney; 4th B & C McIlroy
Single Ram Lamb – 1st & 2nd W Semple; 3rd S Wallace; 4th J McFarlane
Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st W Semple; 2nd S Wallace; 3rd H Dickey
Ewe Any Age – 1st & 2nd A & R Megarrell; 3rd C Patterson; 4th H Dickey
Ewe Lamb – 1st Reps of Sam Agnew; 2nd W Semple; 3rd A &R Megarrell; 4th J McFarlane
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.