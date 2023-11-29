Fane Valley recently hosted their Daffodil & Daisy Cancer Charity ‘Gala Ball’ at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Over 450 friends, customers, suppliers, staff, and business partners were in attendance to celebrate Fane Valley’s 120th anniversary as a farming cooperative and to raise much needed funds for the cancer charities, Cancer fund for children, Marie Curie and Irish Cancer Society.

During the evening, host Karen Patterson said: “Fane Valley are very excited and pleased to announce a total raised to date of £200,000 towards their fund. Fane Valley and its Group of businesses would like to thank everyone for attending, donating, fundraising, helping, and coordinating the event.”

Guests were entertained by comedian Neil Delamere and treated to an auction with some wonderful prizes overseen by Hampton Hewitt of Markethill Livestock Sales. Live band, the Professionals brought the curtain down on what was a thoroughly enjoyable event.

Speaking at the Daffodil & Daisy Gala Ball, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE said: “Tonight, is the highlight of Fane Valley Group’s two-year partnership with Cancer Fund for Children, Marie Curie and Irish Cancer Society, brought together through our Daffodil & Daisy Cancer Charity Fund. It is also the culmination of a wide range of fundraising efforts embarked upon by colleagues across the Group from Ballycastle to Ballindrait, from Carrickfergus to Clonee and many business locations in between.”

Trevor concluded: “I wish to wholeheartedly acknowledge the efforts of colleagues, customers and suppliers whose combined support, extended in so many different ways, has ensured that we will surpass our target to advance the work of these remarkable cancer charities.”

