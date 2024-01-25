News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: Fibrus Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to Eikon Exhibition Centre for 2024

The Fibrus Spring Farm Machinery Show is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, with doors open until 10pm tonight (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT

Visitors to the show will experience the best in the machinery and agricultural sector at Ireland’s leading machinery trade show.

At the event, you will find an exciting showcase of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

Check out our photographs from the show by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

Clodagh Gillen and Gabrielle Johnston from Fibrus pictured at the Spring Farm exhibition held at the Eikon Centre. (Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

Haddie Heslit pictured at the Spring Farm Machinery Show held at the Eikon Centre. (Picture Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

Pictured at the Spring Farm Machinery Show held at the Eikon Centre. (Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

Pictured at the Spring Farm Machinery Show held at the Eikon Centre. (Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

