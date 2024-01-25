In Pictures: Fibrus Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to Eikon Exhibition Centre for 2024
The Fibrus Spring Farm Machinery Show is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, with doors open until 10pm tonight (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT
Visitors to the show will experience the best in the machinery and agricultural sector at Ireland’s leading machinery trade show.
At the event, you will find an exciting showcase of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Check out our photographs from the show by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
