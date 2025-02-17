In pictures: Katesbridge ploughing match gets great support

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST
Last Saturday a ploughing match took place at Churchill Road, Katesbridge, Co Down organised by Ernest Mathers and friends on lands kindly granted by Samuel Martin.

This is the field that Annaclone ploughing society held their first ploughing match in 1948 which was won by James Morrow. The next two were won by Tommy White and another local winner was Gilbert McBride.

Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture the event.

Ronnie McKinistry with his Fordson Major at the ploughing match

Ronnie McKinistry with his Fordson Major at the ploughing match Photo: Billy Maxwell

Ernest Mathers and son Gordon getting ready to start

Ernest Mathers and son Gordon getting ready to start Photo: Billy Maxwell

Jordan Mathers with his son Hugo at the ploughing match at Katesbridge

Jordan Mathers with his son Hugo at the ploughing match at Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell

Joe McAnearney stops for a photo by cameraman Billy Maxwell at the ploughing match

Joe McAnearney stops for a photo by cameraman Billy Maxwell at the ploughing match Photo: Billy Maxwell

