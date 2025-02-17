In pictures: Katesbridge ploughing match gets great support

This is the field that Annaclone ploughing society held their first ploughing match in 1948 which was won by James Morrow. The next two were won by Tommy White and another local winner was Gilbert McBride.
Local photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture the event.
1. IMG_8210.JPG
Ronnie McKinistry with his Fordson Major at the ploughing match Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_8220.JPG
Ernest Mathers and son Gordon getting ready to start Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_8200.JPG
Jordan Mathers with his son Hugo at the ploughing match at Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_8199.JPG
Joe McAnearney stops for a photo by cameraman Billy Maxwell at the ploughing match Photo: Billy Maxwell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.