Committee members, volunteers, sponsors, and political representatives enjoyed looking forward to the first Saturday in June over a light supper. Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley welcomed all to the evening. MLAs in attendance included John O’Dowd, Johnathan Buckley and Eoin Tennyson, alongside councillors Kyle Savage, Peter Haire and the MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart. Guest speakers included the ISA’s Jim Harrison and UFU’s Wesley Aston.

The beautiful surroundings of Lurgan Park plays host to the show by kind permission of main sponsors ABC Council. The show is indebted to the sponsors whose support goes in to making it such a success. New sponsors have come on board this year with Irwin feeds and Irwin Farm Supplies financially contributing. It is sure to be a family fun filled day with much to see and do at the first regional show of the year. Numerous trade stands can be surveyed down the park avenue with a selection of other attractions in many sections.

CHARITY

The show committee are glad to support OG Cancer NI as their nominated charity for this year. All donations will specifically support patients and families affected by oesophago-gastric cancer. The charity also helps to communicate the symptoms of the condition to raise awareness as early intervention is key.

CATTLE

The beef cattle lines will be in its usual format with pedigree breed classes including Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Blondes, British Blues, Simmental, Limousin, Beef Shorthorn and Charolais. Dairy young handlers are encouraged to come forward for the new Lakeland Dairies/NISA qualifier with winners going through to the final.

SHEEP

The sheep pens are always full with up on 400 native and continental sheep on display. More colour has been brought to the sheep section with the addition of the Dutch Spotted breed for the first time. The Ulster Wool Group are sponsoring the new fleece competition. Long wool, short wool and naturally coloured fleeces can be brough to the fleece marquee on show day.

POULTRY, RABBITS AND CAVIES

The show will be holding the traditional poultry classes.

There are two new rabbit and cavies sections for this year’s show. Rabbit classes include the Lop, Fancy, Fur, Rex and Juvenile with the Cavies holding competitions for different varieties of colour and coat.

GOATS

The pygmy goat section is in cooperation with the Northern Ireland Pygymy Goat Club. It will see the smallest of livestock in the park, as well as the large goat breeds classes including Toggenburg, British Toggenburg, British Alpine, British Sannen, anglo- nubian and non pedigree breeds.

PET

In the pet classes there are 15 dog classes sponsored by Lurgan Veterinary Clinic, for all types including the “Prettiest Female” and “Most Handsome Male”. There are Affinity Vet pet classes for any other pet, so whatever your pet is make sure to bring it along, with all pet entries accepted on the day.

HORSES AND DONKEYS

The show continues to increase the numbers of ridden horses, miniature ponies, shetland ponies, Connemara’s, working hunter, racehorse to riding horse, show ponies year on year with classes spanning all day. There are qualifiers in the equine lines for the RDS Dublin Horse Show. Two breeder’s championship classes for show jumping and eventing can be entered. Mr William Martin MCRCVS Memorial Prize will be awarded this year in the Ridden Hunter Championship, bequeathed to the show by the late patron. Horse entries can be taken online. Driving Classes are amongst the Donkey section which also returns to the field for another year.

HOME INDUSTRIES

The home industries section returns to a marquee in the park. Hand Writing, creative Craft, Miniature Gardens, floral art, baking, Pottery, eggs and Photography are amongst the range of classes to enter. Food Heartland will promote the benefits of buying local, with producers showcasing the best food they have to offer. Your appetite will be well satisfied through the live food demonstrations that are taking place also. The food and craft marquee is almost fully booked.

VINTAGE

The vintage and customized vehicle owners to come along on show day and display their vehicle. All such vehicles must enter the showgrounds via the Windsor Avenue entrance.

Visit www.lurganshow.co.uk for more details including schedules and entry forms. You can follow Lurgan Show on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates. You can email [email protected] or contact after 6pm- 07732172214.