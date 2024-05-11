The Lawson family have generously agreed to host the show at Glenbrook Farm (12 Lough Rd Lisburn BT27 6US).

The show, now in its 79th year, has a great history of showcasing all things agricultural and equestrian to the local Co Down community.

For 2024 a new online booking system is being introduced – both to make it easier for competitors to enter and also cut down some of the workload in processing entries. The new system will go live in the next few weeks and this will be advertised on social media etc.

Entry to the show is £10 per person payable at the gate, Children under 14 are free.

There will be the usual variety of craft and trade stands, along with Children’s entertainment, petting farm etc. After proving a great attraction last year the NI Lawnmower Racing Association will be holding races throughout the day. The Lawson family will again be holding their wacky races, exact details are still to be confirmed but it is hoped to include welly throwing, barrel pushing, farmers race and tug of war. Spa Young Farmers have also kindly agreed to help on the day of the show and in organising these competitions.

The Committee would also like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored various sections throughout the show. The show really would not be viable financially if it wasn’t for the support of these businesses. Special mention must go to CES Quarry Products who are the largest and longest standing sponsor – who give generously each year and have done for many many years.

Ponies

The Pony Section at Saintfield Show this year is IPS registered and will offer a large array of classes which will cater to everyone. The in-hand classes are a great opportunity to show off young stock and to introduce them to a friendly show atmosphere. The Supreme Championship is very kindly sponsored by Comfort Gut and the Champion and Reserve will receive sashes, rosettes and Comfort Gut produce.

The ridden ponies will host a range of classes to suit everyone, including those attending their first show and the more experienced competitors. There are family pony classes, lead rein classes and first ridden classes who will contend for the Tiny Tots Championship. The Pony Committee are thrilled that Ponease, Copa Equestrian and Hazeldene Farm in Ballynahinch have very kindly sponsored various championships throughout the day. The numerous championships throughout the day will create a fantastic line up for the ultimate Supreme Championship at the end of the day. Tree Fellows has very kindly donated a cash prize for the Supreme and Reserve Champion. It is expected this will be heavily contested again this year however this is a challenge readily accepted by the two judges.

Working Hunter

The Working Hunter section pony classes will commence at 10am and the horse classes will follow lunch, not earlier than 1pm. David McClurg will again be the course builder. This year the ring will again be on a flat field, which certainly suited competitors last year.

Each class is divided into two sections. The first being over a course of natural jumps which will sometimes contain a few hazards, i.e., plastic ducks in the water or maybe a sheepdog lurking. The height of the jumps are in accordance with the rules for the class. The second part can be carried out either as a set individual show immediately the jumping phase has been completed, or the judges can select the clear rounds plus others (if numbers permit) to come back into the ring to carry out a normal go round, show.

The pony or horse should have a good relaxed but powerful walk. He/she should move on in the trot with a little bend at the knee while powering from the shoulder, not from the elbow. The canter should be ongoing, free moving and not stilted like a slow-moving rocking horse. The gallop is the pace which shows the judge freedom of movement BUT should not be carried out like a battle charge, just a nice, controlled extension.

Generally Working Hunter Horses and Ponies differ from Show Hunter Horses and Ponies in as much as they should be of more substance with the ability to jump in a clean, fluent manner and moving on at a sensible hunting pace.

Heads of Working Hunter Donna Spiers and Mervyn Sherlock.

Showjumping

This year’s showjumping classes are being run by Ardnacashel Equestrian Ardnacashel is a modern and friendly livery and competition equestrian centre. They have great facilities and offer training and coaching to all levels of riders. Professional staff are on hand in the yard to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all horses.

On the day of Saintfield Show they will be running the Show Jumping. It will be a course of 12 show jumps. For the classes Cross Poles, 50cm and 60cm will not be timed and just a fun encouraging round for the kids. The 70, 80, 90, 1m and 1.10 will be against the clock from fence 8 to 12, it will be the fastest clear wins.

Home Industries

There will be the usual selection of craft and baking classes open to both children and adults. Rosettes will be awarded in each class and prize money paid out on the day.

Donkeys

After a successful number of entries last year, there will again be classes for all, including fun classes and veteran class. The judge will be Mrs Caroline Giles Lee from Ireland.

Cobs

The Cob section is affiliated to the Traditional Gypsy Cob Association and is a qualifier for TOYS. In 2023 this section had over 78 entries and was agreat success for the show. The judge will be coming over from England and members of TGCA have already expressed how keen they are to take part this year again.

Heavy horse section

There will be a ridden Clydesdales class, with a number of different in hand class. Again this is a very popular section with good entries and enthusiastic breeders of this gentile giant of the horse world.

Miniature horses

Showing and fun classes for all to enter and again numbers of entries have increased over recent years. It is great to see these small in stature but big in spirit minis of the horse world.

Family pet section

These will be fun classes which can be entered on the day. There will be rosettes for all entrants.

Classes for dogs include the one the judges want to take home and of course the waggiest tail. There is also a class for any pet other than dogs! The judge will be well known animal behaviourist Jess Browne.

Poultry

All poultry classes will proceed as normal and the committee hope to see a great entry in the show this year. This section has grown greatly in numbers over recent years. There are over 120 classes and there are eight cups, rosettes and prize money to be given out on the day.

Rabbits and Cavies

There will be a variety of classes for both Rabbits and Cavies (guinea pigs). With additional Cavy classes this year all entries very welcome, particularly from those new to showing. Everyone welcome.

Cattle

New to the show last year was the Dexter classes, and they came out in big numbers to support the show.

This year there will be 12 breeds of cattle, young handlers competitions, and the bull and heifer derbys. The committee are also delighted to host the All-Ireland Junior Young Stockperson Championship 2024 qualifier.

Cattle numbers have been increasing in recent years and the show hosts judges from across the UK and ROI. There is always a top quality display of cattle across all breeds at the show. The cattle committee are always available to answer any queries and lend a helping hand if needed.

Sheep

The sheep section continues to grow each year and this year there will be are greater number of breed classes.

The committee are delighted to host the Northern Ireland National Valais Blacknose show for the first time. This is a great honour and the committee would like to thank their many sponsors for making this possible.

The following is the club statement regarding the event: “The NIVBC are delighted to host their very first national show in partnership with Saintfield Show and Irwin’s Feeds. We are greatly indebted to Gillian and the team at Saintfield for playing host to the event and to our sponsors for their generous support.

“The Club in Northern Ireland are absolutely delighted to welcome the UK Valais Blacknose Society Chairman Raymond Irvine to judge at the event. Raymond is best known for featuring in the BBC Series ‘This Farming Life’ and is one of the original Valais breeders in the UK. Together with his partner Jenny McAllister they founded their renown Highland flock based on original Swiss genetics imported from Switzerland. Having bred some of the best Valais sheep in UK, the flock has received many championships at the prestigious Blacknose Beauties Show and Sale over the years and brought many top prizes from the Highland Show home to the farm at Tomintoul in the north of Scotland.

“With his wealth of knowledge, our NI breeders are very excited to have him across to judge our very first National Show. Whilst entries are limited to fully paid NIVBC members and sheep fully registered with the UK Valais Blacknose Society we are looking forward to a packed show of breeders and Valais Blacknose sheep fans alike so please come along and enjoy the show and hopefully the sun will shine.”

Also for the first time there will be classes for the Dutch Spotted and Dorset breeds. The East Down Suffolk Club will also be running their show championship in connection with the Suffolk classes.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary the Texel Club will be sponsoring the Texel Classes, with the Gimmer class being used for show points.

Each year one of the biggest highlights of the Sheep Section is the Saintfield Show Young Handlers Competition with 2 classes – 8-11 years old (Primary) and 12-16 years old (Secondary). Any enquiries to David Russell 07791 741143

Goats

Goats will return to Saintfield Show this year with ten different classes. The Championship Goat will be presented with the Newport Collections Cup. There will also be classes for pygmy goats.

