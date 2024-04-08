Robert Montgomery and Kieran Donohoe (Clarendon Sprays)Robert Montgomery and Kieran Donohoe (Clarendon Sprays)
Robert Montgomery and Kieran Donohoe (Clarendon Sprays)

In pictures: Montgomery Farm Supplies open night

Montgomery Farm Supplies held an open night on Friday, 29th March with a 20% discount off Provita products.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:42 BST

The business ran a charity raffle for Cancer Research UK with products donated from suppliers including Farmcare products, Scotts Fuels, Germinal grass seed, Clarendon Agricare, SFS Plastics, Majo pipes, McCabe (Rhino covers), PJD Safety Supplies, Cottonmount workwear, Draper Tools, SIP, Westaro, JJ's Accessories, McLaughlins Coal, Forcefield Electric Fencing, P Woods & Son, Pedens, Mullinahone co-op, Sparex, Tractormatic, R.G Laughlin, Fleming Agri, Mudbuster, Auctus, Provita, Britains Toys, and IFM Hydraulics.

Over £2,700 was raised on the night.

Burgers and a barbecue were provided for those who came along.

Local exhibitors on display included Fleming Agri, Cowan Bros, P Woods & Son, Allen Connell Machinery, D&M Farm Services.

Photos taken by MaxxMedia NI (Lorraine Killen).

Sam Killen, Jack Killen and Stuart Smith

1. pic 2 jack & sam killen.jpg

Sam Killen, Jack Killen and Stuart Smith Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Robert Montgomery and Mark Crawford (Farmcare Products)

2. pic 4 robert & mark crawford.jpg

Robert Montgomery and Mark Crawford (Farmcare Products) Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Robert and Scott's (Left) New Holland T7.270 & New McHale Fusion 4 plus, New Holland T6.180 & McHale rake (right) on display (the contacting division)

3. pic 1 nh & mchale.jpg

Robert and Scott's (Left) New Holland T7.270 & New McHale Fusion 4 plus, New Holland T6.180 & McHale rake (right) on display (the contacting division) Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Lorraine Killen (Auctus) and Robert Montgomery

4. pic 12 robert & lorraine killen.jpg

Lorraine Killen (Auctus) and Robert Montgomery Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Cancer Research UK