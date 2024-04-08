The business ran a charity raffle for Cancer Research UK with products donated from suppliers including Farmcare products, Scotts Fuels, Germinal grass seed, Clarendon Agricare, SFS Plastics, Majo pipes, McCabe (Rhino covers), PJD Safety Supplies, Cottonmount workwear, Draper Tools, SIP, Westaro, JJ's Accessories, McLaughlins Coal, Forcefield Electric Fencing, P Woods & Son, Pedens, Mullinahone co-op, Sparex, Tractormatic, R.G Laughlin, Fleming Agri, Mudbuster, Auctus, Provita, Britains Toys, and IFM Hydraulics.
Over £2,700 was raised on the night.
Burgers and a barbecue were provided for those who came along.
Local exhibitors on display included Fleming Agri, Cowan Bros, P Woods & Son, Allen Connell Machinery, D&M Farm Services.
Photos taken by MaxxMedia NI (Lorraine Killen).