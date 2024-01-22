The Northern Ireland Suffolk Branch enjoyed a successful year and would like to extend a sincerethank you to all their sponsors and advertisers who supported the club throughout the year.
The NI Suffolk Branch appreciate your valued support and look forward to working with you again in 2024.
Many thanks to the 2023 Sponsors and advertisers: Danske Bank, Strabane Mills, Thompsons, Britmilk, United Feeds, NFU Mutual, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Donbraid Livestock Services, Sheep Vet, OMC Engineering, Clean It Car Care, Erin Farm Feeds, AB Europe, Jane Tannahill, Uniblock, Animax.
1. Overall Champion Flock - William Tait - Flock Competition kindly sponsored by United Feeds.jpg
Overall Champion Flock - William Tait - Flock Competition kindly sponsored by United Feeds. Pic: Agriimages Photo: ALFIE SHAW
2. 1st Prize Young Handlers Lara Taylor - NI Branch Championships - Sponsor Oscar Clingen Britmilk.jpg
1st Prize Young Handlers Lara Taylor - NI Branch Championships - Sponsor Oscar Clingen Britmilk Photo: freelance
3. Stock Judging Winners - NI Branch Championships sponsored by Thompsons Feeds.jpg
Stockjudging winners - NI Branch Championships sponsored by Thompsons Feeds. Photo: freelance
4. 1st Prize Ram Lamb, Overall Champion from Mark Priestley selling for 2500gns -Ballymena 2nd Sale - Neil Acheson representing Animax.jpg
1st Prize Ram Lamb, Overall Champion from Mark Priestley selling for 2500gns - Ballymena 2nd Sale - Neil Acheson representing Animax. Photo: freelance