In pictures: NI Suffolk Branch 2023 highlights

The Northern Ireland Suffolk Branch enjoyed a successful year and would like to extend a sincerethank you to all their sponsors and advertisers who supported the club throughout the year.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT

The NI Suffolk Branch appreciate your valued support and look forward to working with you again in 2024.

Many thanks to the 2023 Sponsors and advertisers: Danske Bank, Strabane Mills, Thompsons, Britmilk, United Feeds, NFU Mutual, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Donbraid Livestock Services, Sheep Vet, OMC Engineering, Clean It Car Care, Erin Farm Feeds, AB Europe, Jane Tannahill, Uniblock, Animax.

Overall Champion Flock - William Tait - Flock Competition kindly sponsored by United Feeds. Pic: Agriimages

Overall Champion Flock - William Tait - Flock Competition kindly sponsored by United Feeds. Pic: Agriimages Photo: ALFIE SHAW

1st Prize Young Handlers Lara Taylor - NI Branch Championships - Sponsor Oscar Clingen Britmilk

1st Prize Young Handlers Lara Taylor - NI Branch Championships - Sponsor Oscar Clingen Britmilk Photo: freelance

Stockjudging winners - NI Branch Championships sponsored by Thompsons Feeds.

Stockjudging winners - NI Branch Championships sponsored by Thompsons Feeds. Photo: freelance

1st Prize Ram Lamb, Overall Champion from Mark Priestley selling for 2500gns - Ballymena 2nd Sale - Neil Acheson representing Animax.

1st Prize Ram Lamb, Overall Champion from Mark Priestley selling for 2500gns - Ballymena 2nd Sale - Neil Acheson representing Animax. Photo: freelance

