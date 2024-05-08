Chairman, Aaron Quigley, welcomed members which were present on the evening. He noted how the club sales had shown the demand for commercial and pedigree cattle had soared to unprecedented heights with a notable increase in exports to the mainland. He thanked all the sponsors who have supported the club over the past year.

Thanks was also given to the speakers on the night, Mr John Moore from Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, Mr Victor Chestnutt, chair of SRG and Aaron Kealy from Grennan’s Animal Feeds. Mr Quigley also offered congratulations to Mr Jeremy Paynter, the NICC former club chairman, as he takes on the role of society chairman in June for the British Charolais Cattle Society.

The treasurer’s report, compiled by Martin Donaghy outlined the past financial year showing that sponsorship was up, and sales were well up due to the demand of the Charolais breed. A number of new members have joined the club, and this was to be welcomed.

Rachel Mulligan (Secretary) gave a report outlining the club’s busy itinerary throughout the past year. This included three society sales, two in Swatragh Mart and one in Clogher Mart. Special mention was given to the club sale sponsors including, Moore Concrete, Danske Bank and Natural Nutrition.

The NICC annual Suckler Herds Competition continues to grow from strength-to-strength. Rachel gave a special thanks to all who entered and to the sponsors - F.S. Heron, Nugent Engineering, Topstock, Bank of Ireland, Northern Counties Co-Op and SAFE. Congratulations was offered to the winning herd, Noel, Richard & Thomas McIlwainne from Co Tyrone. A special thanks was given to Brian McAllister for judging the herds competition.

The new members elected to the committee were as follows: Mr Thomas Devine, Mr William Whyte, and Mr Will Short.

Mr John Moore and Mr Victor Chestnutt informed those present about Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG), a strategic partnership between the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI), Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) and Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA). SRG will work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the Ruminant Genetics Programme and create high engagement from the dairy and red meat sectors.

Mr Chestnutt said: “The Ruminant Genetics Programme will provide farmers with the required tools and data, supporting them to make better, more informed breeding decisions. This will create breeding practices that are more productive resulting in carbon efficient animals.”

Mr John Moore also added that SRG “will be a core project in helping farmers to achieve their climate change targets.”

Aaron Kealy from Grennan’s Animal Feeds then gave a presentation on the history of the company and the different feeds they have available for both the commercial and pedigree farmer. Special thanks was given to Grennan’s Animal Feeds for their kind sponsorship over the past year in particular the NICC Future Star Calf Show where Grennan’s were the primary sponsor.

The NICC was delighted to welcome Alison Patterson from the NI Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) Charity along to the AGM. The NICHS were the chosen charity for 2023. A charity auction and raffle were held at ther calf show in November 2023 where the club managed to raise £4500. Members were delighted to be able to present the cheque to Alison on the night.

Prizes were distributed and Arron closed the AGM by thanking the sponsors and asked that the club members give them their support. He thanked outgoing committee members for their hard work and dedication. He thanked the judges, stewards, breeders and exhibitors without whom this year would not be a success. Thanks was given to the Dunngannon Rugby Club for their hospitality for the year and for accommodating the AGM.

