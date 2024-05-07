Dr Dick Sibley presented an update on his pioneering clinical trials and research. Bovine TB is out of control in Northern Ireland, and its impact on the local agricultural industry remains financially and psychologically significant.

Devonshire vet Dr Sibley BVSc HonFRCVS addressed a Pedigree Cattle Trust meeting in Portadown in 2020. More than 200 delegates were in attendance, and found it refreshing to hear Dr Sibley’s thoughts on eradicating bTB.

Dr Sibley has conducted extensive clinical trials and research which has yielded impressive results in GB. His pioneering measures were challenged along the way by government officials, but his experiments and trials are encouraging and could represent the breakthrough that livestock farmers have been craving for generations.

