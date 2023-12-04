News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council partnered with both PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership for this year’s ‘Polar Plunge’ in support of Special Olympics.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT

The annual event, took place in Portrush, helping raise much needed funds which will help sports, leadership, and health programmes to be delivered to Special Olympics Ireland athletes in clubs across Northern Ireland.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “As event partners alongside the PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Council is delighted to support this year’s Polar Plunge event and welcome it to Portrush.

“This annual event, now in its 21st year, provides valuable support for Special Olympics Ireland athletes, many of whom are from the Borough.

Taking to the waves

Taking to the waves

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council partnered with both PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership for this year's 'Polar Plunge' in support of Special Olympics.

Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge

