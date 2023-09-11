News you can trust since 1963
Richard Nicholson from Ballyroney attended the vintage Rally in Rathfriland last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxwell

In pictures: Rathfriland vintage rally hits the road

Rathfriland Vintage Club held their annual vintage Rally and fun day in field beside Loughbrickland Road, Rathfriland last Saturday and had the largest turnout of vintage vehicles.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST

Warm, sunny weather helped to make the day a big success.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Geoffrey Clydesdale brought hid mini car to the vintage Rally pictured with his brother Victor Clydesdale from Katesbridge. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Geoffrey Clydesdale brought hid mini car to the vintage Rally pictured with his brother Victor Clydesdale from Katesbridge. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Roger Green with his car at the vintage Rally in Rathfriland. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Roger Green with his car at the vintage Rally in Rathfriland. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Mervyn Ward gives Windsor Toal a spin on his horse coach at the vintage Rally. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Mervyn Ward gives Windsor Toal a spin on his horse coach at the vintage Rally. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Billy and Gladys Sterritt at the Vintage Rally. Pic: Billy Maxwell

Billy and Gladys Sterritt at the Vintage Rally. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

