Rathfriland Vintage Club held their annual vintage Rally and fun day in field beside Loughbrickland Road, Rathfriland last Saturday and had the largest turnout of vintage vehicles.
Warm, sunny weather helped to make the day a big success.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
Geoffrey Clydesdale brought hid mini car to the vintage Rally pictured with his brother Victor Clydesdale from Katesbridge. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Roger Green with his car at the vintage Rally in Rathfriland. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Mervyn Ward gives Windsor Toal a spin on his horse coach at the vintage Rally. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Billy and Gladys Sterritt at the Vintage Rally. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell