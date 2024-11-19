Young farmers of the future who turned up at the protest rallyYoung farmers of the future who turned up at the protest rally
In pictures: Some images from the UFU protest rally at the Eikon Centre

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Nov 2024, 00:58 GMT
Thanks to our Farming Life Facebook followers for sending some images from Monday night’s protest at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn.

You were asked to turn out in numbers, and you did not disappoint!! Over 6,000 people came out to support the Ulster Farmer’s Union stand on the farm family tax, which will put a huge financial burden on many family farms in Northern Ireland.

The fight is only getting underway!

Traffic was backed up as thousands of farmers made their way to the Eikon Centre

Traffic was backed up as thousands of farmers made their way to the Eikon Centre Photo: freelance

There to make the point! 113,00 agri jobs at risk

There to make the point! 113,00 agri jobs at risk Photo: freelance

A packed hall at the Eikon Centre

A packed hall at the Eikon Centre Photo: freelance

The sign says it all!

The sign says it all! Photo: freelance

