You were asked to turn out in numbers, and you did not disappoint!! Over 6,000 people came out to support the Ulster Farmer’s Union stand on the farm family tax, which will put a huge financial burden on many family farms in Northern Ireland.
The fight is only getting underway!
Traffic was backed up as thousands of farmers made their way to the Eikon Centre Photo: freelance
There to make the point! 113,00 agri jobs at risk Photo: freelance
A packed hall at the Eikon Centre Photo: freelance
The sign says it all! Photo: freelance