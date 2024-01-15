In pictures: Super Moot and presentations at Larne and District
First up the MOOT was a great success with a great turnout, great spread of food, and a super job done by a Joe and Bar staff. All those who attended got a great evening of info and insider into top fanciers in England. The Panel included Brian Smith of R& B Smith from Burtonwood. Top Fanciers for numerous years and in the National Flying Club in 2023 their results included 3rd Open Fougeres, 15th Open Messac, 8th Open Nort Sur Erdre. 30th Open Coutances.
Stuart Treharne of G. Treharne & Son from Nantyglo. Great Racers with National Flying Club ace pigeon, 7th Open Messac, 17th Open Coutances, 10th Open Nort Sur Erdre, 50th Open Sigogne, 39th Open Coutances. John Burgham of the Williams Brothers, Son & Burgham partnership in Tredegar. Multiple National Winners and in 2023 obtained 1st Open National Flying Club Nort Sur Erdre, 37 th Open Messac.
The following night the Larne Presentation took place with the panel from the MOOT being honorary guests of the evening. Well done to all who organised the event as it was a great night with beautiful food from McMasters from Whitehead and the music was great entertainment to top off a great night. A super competitive club with big members and big birdage every week with top flyers in the N.I.P.A. Highest Prize-winner of the 2023 Season was Rea & Magill with a super season topping Section C 3 times and with multiple club wins. Congratulations to all the members of Larne & District on another successful years racing and all the very best in the future.
Results
Tullamore – Crawford & Robinson
Roscrea – Rea & Magill
2nd Roscrea – D&P Harvey
Fermoy – Colin Campbell
2nd Fermoy – Rea & Magill
Skibbereen – Rea & Magill
1st Talbenny – Crawford & Robinson
Fermoy 5B – Colin Campbell
Fermoy – Colin Campbell
2nd Talbenny – Crawford & Robinson
Bude – Crawford & Robinson
Penzance – S. McGarel & Sons
Youngbirds
Kilbeggan – A S McNaghten
2nd Kilbeggan – Crawford & Robinson
Tullamore – D&P Harvey
Roscrea – Rea & Magill
2nd Roscrea – Crawford & Robinson
Fermoy – G,K&I Moxham
3rd Roscrea – M. McCormick
Dale – Rea & Magill
2nd Fermoy – Mark McCormick
Skibbereen – Mark Witherspoon
BALLYHOLLAND H.P.S. PRESENTATION NIGHT
I had the privilege to be invited to attend the Ballyholland H.P.S. Presentation night in the Ballyholland Club Rooms on Tuesday, 5th December. The Ballyholland Members had a super season from start to finish Racing in Section G of the N.I.P.A. The Club had a impressive array of trophies on display and were kindly presented by Ballyholland Harps G.A.C. Secretary Alexis Mulholland. The highest prize winner in Ballyholland H.P.S. was Owen Markey. Owen had yet again a super season at Club and N.I.P.A. Level. Alexis presented a new piece of Silverware for Ballyholland Fancier of the Year.
After the presentation of trophies Cormac O’Hare presented flowers to Alexis on behalf of the Club for kindly presenting the silverware to the Ballyholland members.
Congratulations to all the members of Ballyholland H.P.S. and best of luck in 2024.
Results
Tullamore – Owen Markey
Roscrea – Owen Markey
2nd Roscrea – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr
Fermoy – Owen Markey
2nd Fermoy – Owen Markey
Skibbereen – Owen Markey
Pilmore Beach – Gary Murphy
1 st Talbenny – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr
Skibbereen – Owen Markey
Fermoy 5B – Owen Markey
Fermoy – Owen Markey
2nd Talbenny – Owen Markey
Bude – E&B McAteer
Fermoy Yearling – Owen Markey
Fermoy 4 – Owen Markey
Penzance – Michael Peters
St. Malo – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr
Kings Cup – Johnny Murtagh
Friendship – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr
Youngbirds
Kilbeggan – Owen Markey
2nd Kilbeggan – Owen Markey
Tullamore - Owen Markey
Roscrea – Owen Markey
2nd Roscrea – Gary Murphy
Fermoy – Owen Markey
Fermoy 5B – Owen Markey
3rd Roscrea – Owen Markey
Dale – Owen Markey
Penzance – Aiden McAteer & Sons
4th Fermoy – Owen Markey
Skibbereen – Gary Murphy
Skibbereen – Owen Markey
NEWRY CITY 2023 GOLD RING RESULT
1st - Donnelly Bros, Vel 1302 : Wins £500
2nd - Donnelly Bros, Vel 1290 : Wins £250
3rd - Noel Murtagh, Vel 1290 : Wins £150 + Cest Pharma Pro
4th - G. McAvoy, 1266 : £80 + Cest Pharma Pro & Bath Salts
5th - W. Chambers, Vel 1248 : Wins Cest Pharma Pro & Bath Salts
6th - Thompson & Lunn, Vel 1245 : Wins Cest Pharma Pro & Bath Salts
7th - Sammy Briggs, Vel 1240 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts
8th - J. Crawford, Vel 1221 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts
9th - S&E Buckley, Vel 1216 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts
10th - C. McArdle & Sons, Vel 1177 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts
Congratulations to all in the top 10 in the result and to all those who participated in this year’s Gold Ring Race.
Many thanks to Cest Pharma International for kindly sponsoring products for the winners, Healthy Pigeons, Happy Fanciers.
THE MULLANS TAKE STRABANE BY STORM
Special mention in my report goes to Dessie Mullan Senior and young Dessie who fly in the Strabane Club in Section H of the Mighty N.I.P.A. The Mullan lads was 1 st Open N.I.P.A. Fermoy Winners against a birdage of over 26,00 Birds taking home the McIlwaine Cup. they had a super year also adding a Section H Win from the Yearling National. Congratulations boys and all the best in future racing.