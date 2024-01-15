Larne & District H.P.S organised a Super MOOT from top fanciers on Friday, 1st December along with the following night having their Annual Dinner and Presentation Night on Saturday, 2nd December in Larne Clubrooms.

First up the MOOT was a great success with a great turnout, great spread of food, and a super job done by a Joe and Bar staff. All those who attended got a great evening of info and insider into top fanciers in England. The Panel included Brian Smith of R& B Smith from Burtonwood. Top Fanciers for numerous years and in the National Flying Club in 2023 their results included 3rd Open Fougeres, 15th Open Messac, 8th Open Nort Sur Erdre. 30th Open Coutances.

Stuart Treharne of G. Treharne & Son from Nantyglo. Great Racers with National Flying Club ace pigeon, 7th Open Messac, 17th Open Coutances, 10th Open Nort Sur Erdre, 50th Open Sigogne, 39th Open Coutances. John Burgham of the Williams Brothers, Son & Burgham partnership in Tredegar. Multiple National Winners and in 2023 obtained 1st Open National Flying Club Nort Sur Erdre, 37 th Open Messac.

The following night the Larne Presentation took place with the panel from the MOOT being honorary guests of the evening. Well done to all who organised the event as it was a great night with beautiful food from McMasters from Whitehead and the music was great entertainment to top off a great night. A super competitive club with big members and big birdage every week with top flyers in the N.I.P.A. Highest Prize-winner of the 2023 Season was Rea & Magill with a super season topping Section C 3 times and with multiple club wins. Congratulations to all the members of Larne & District on another successful years racing and all the very best in the future.

Results

Tullamore – Crawford & Robinson

Roscrea – Rea & Magill

2nd Roscrea – D&P Harvey

Fermoy – Colin Campbell

2nd Fermoy – Rea & Magill

Skibbereen – Rea & Magill

1st Talbenny – Crawford & Robinson

Fermoy 5B – Colin Campbell

Fermoy – Colin Campbell

2nd Talbenny – Crawford & Robinson

Bude – Crawford & Robinson

Penzance – S. McGarel & Sons

Youngbirds

Kilbeggan – A S McNaghten

2nd Kilbeggan – Crawford & Robinson

Tullamore – D&P Harvey

Roscrea – Rea & Magill

2nd Roscrea – Crawford & Robinson

Fermoy – G,K&I Moxham

3rd Roscrea – M. McCormick

Dale – Rea & Magill

2nd Fermoy – Mark McCormick

Skibbereen – Mark Witherspoon

BALLYHOLLAND H.P.S. PRESENTATION NIGHT

I had the privilege to be invited to attend the Ballyholland H.P.S. Presentation night in the Ballyholland Club Rooms on Tuesday, 5th December. The Ballyholland Members had a super season from start to finish Racing in Section G of the N.I.P.A. The Club had a impressive array of trophies on display and were kindly presented by Ballyholland Harps G.A.C. Secretary Alexis Mulholland. The highest prize winner in Ballyholland H.P.S. was Owen Markey. Owen had yet again a super season at Club and N.I.P.A. Level. Alexis presented a new piece of Silverware for Ballyholland Fancier of the Year.

After the presentation of trophies Cormac O’Hare presented flowers to Alexis on behalf of the Club for kindly presenting the silverware to the Ballyholland members.

Congratulations to all the members of Ballyholland H.P.S. and best of luck in 2024.

Results

Tullamore – Owen Markey

Roscrea – Owen Markey

2nd Roscrea – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr

Fermoy – Owen Markey

2nd Fermoy – Owen Markey

Skibbereen – Owen Markey

Pilmore Beach – Gary Murphy

1 st Talbenny – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr

Skibbereen – Owen Markey

Fermoy 5B – Owen Markey

Fermoy – Owen Markey

2nd Talbenny – Owen Markey

Bude – E&B McAteer

Fermoy Yearling – Owen Markey

Fermoy 4 – Owen Markey

Penzance – Michael Peters

St. Malo – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr

Kings Cup – Johnny Murtagh

Friendship – Cormac O’Hare & Dtr

Youngbirds

Kilbeggan – Owen Markey

2nd Kilbeggan – Owen Markey

Tullamore - Owen Markey

Roscrea – Owen Markey

2nd Roscrea – Gary Murphy

Fermoy – Owen Markey

Fermoy 5B – Owen Markey

3rd Roscrea – Owen Markey

Dale – Owen Markey

Penzance – Aiden McAteer & Sons

4th Fermoy – Owen Markey

Skibbereen – Gary Murphy

Skibbereen – Owen Markey

NEWRY CITY 2023 GOLD RING RESULT

1st - Donnelly Bros, Vel 1302 : Wins £500

2nd - Donnelly Bros, Vel 1290 : Wins £250

3rd - Noel Murtagh, Vel 1290 : Wins £150 + Cest Pharma Pro

4th - G. McAvoy, 1266 : £80 + Cest Pharma Pro & Bath Salts

5th - W. Chambers, Vel 1248 : Wins Cest Pharma Pro & Bath Salts

6th - Thompson & Lunn, Vel 1245 : Wins Cest Pharma Pro & Bath Salts

7th - Sammy Briggs, Vel 1240 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts

8th - J. Crawford, Vel 1221 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts

9th - S&E Buckley, Vel 1216 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts

10th - C. McArdle & Sons, Vel 1177 : Wins Cest Pharma Bath Salts

Congratulations to all in the top 10 in the result and to all those who participated in this year’s Gold Ring Race.

Many thanks to Cest Pharma International for kindly sponsoring products for the winners, Healthy Pigeons, Happy Fanciers.

THE MULLANS TAKE STRABANE BY STORM

Special mention in my report goes to Dessie Mullan Senior and young Dessie who fly in the Strabane Club in Section H of the Mighty N.I.P.A. The Mullan lads was 1 st Open N.I.P.A. Fermoy Winners against a birdage of over 26,00 Birds taking home the McIlwaine Cup. they had a super year also adding a Section H Win from the Yearling National. Congratulations boys and all the best in future racing.

Joe Crawford pictured with his Cest Pharma Prizes for 8th Place.

Brew McArdle of C. McArdle & Sons pictured with their Cest Pharma Prizes for 10th Place.

Darren Thompson of Thompson & Lunn pictured with their Cest Pharma Prizes for 6th Place.

William Chambers pictured with his Cest Pharma Prizes for 5th Place.