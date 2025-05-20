The award for the Best Presented Outdoor Catering Stand at Balmoral Show was presented to Blaeberry Farm, Bangor.Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis joined RUAS President, John Henning OBE, as they presented the outdoor catering award to Mary-Leigh Reid and Mark Hamilton from Blaeberry Farm.placeholder image
The award for the Best Presented Outdoor Catering Stand at Balmoral Show was presented to Blaeberry Farm, Bangor.Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis joined RUAS President, John Henning OBE, as they presented the outdoor catering award to Mary-Leigh Reid and Mark Hamilton from Blaeberry Farm.

In pictures: Top trade stands at Balmoral show

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2025, 11:35 BST
This year’s top trade stands at Balmoral Show have been revealed.

Check out all the winners in our picture gallery.

The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Locally Produced Food or Drink was presented to Dundarave Farm Shop, Bushmills. RUAS President, John Henning OBE, joined Trade Stand Judges Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick from Bucks County Show as they presented the award to Niall McGinn from Dundarave Farm Shop.

The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Plant Machinery or Equipment was presented to Dennison JCB, Ballyclare. Trade Stand Judges Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick from Bucks County Show joined RUAS President, John Henning OBE, to present the award to the team at Dennison JCB. There to receive the award were Victoria Moffett, Jeff Hazlett, Ian Calderwood, Chris Stewart and Abby Taylor.

The award for the Best Trade Stand in the Eikon & Annex Shopping Halls was presented to Cultshe, Cloughmills. Louise Adams from Cultshe accepted the Trade Stand Award for the best stand within the Eikon and Annex Shopping Halls. Presenting the award were Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis from Bucks County Show alongside RUAS Deputy President, David Cunningham.

The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Anything Primarily Not Related to the Agri/Horticultural Industries was presented to Gibson Paving, Portglenone. Clara Dunlop joined Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis alongside RUAS Deputy President, David Cunningham, as they presented the award to Sharon Gibson and Kathryn Steele from Gibson Paving alongside Marius and Emily O’Doherty from Luxury Garden Studios.

