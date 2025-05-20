In pictures: Top trade stands at Balmoral show

Check out all the winners in our picture gallery.
1. BS25 TSA4 Dundarave.jpg
The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Locally Produced Food or Drink was presented to Dundarave Farm Shop, Bushmills. RUAS President, John Henning OBE, joined Trade Stand Judges Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick from Bucks County Show as they presented the award to Niall McGinn from Dundarave Farm Shop. Photo: freelance
2. BS25 TSA6 Dennison JCB.jpg
The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Plant Machinery or Equipment was presented to Dennison JCB, Ballyclare. Trade Stand Judges Alison Baylis and Charlotte Patrick from Bucks County Show joined RUAS President, John Henning OBE, to present the award to the team at Dennison JCB. There to receive the award were Victoria Moffett, Jeff Hazlett, Ian Calderwood, Chris Stewart and Abby Taylor. Photo: freelance
3. BS25 TSA5 Cultshe.jpg
The award for the Best Trade Stand in the Eikon & Annex Shopping Halls was presented to Cultshe, Cloughmills. Louise Adams from Cultshe accepted the Trade Stand Award for the best stand within the Eikon and Annex Shopping Halls. Presenting the award were Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis from Bucks County Show alongside RUAS Deputy President, David Cunningham. Photo: freelance
4. BS25 TSA3 Gibson Paving.jpg
The award for the Best Trade Stand Displaying Anything Primarily Not Related to the Agri/Horticultural Industries was presented to Gibson Paving, Portglenone. Clara Dunlop joined Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis alongside RUAS Deputy President, David Cunningham, as they presented the award to Sharon Gibson and Kathryn Steele from Gibson Paving alongside Marius and Emily O’Doherty from Luxury Garden Studios. Photo: freelance