In pictures: Top trade stands at Balmoral show

The award for the Best Trade Stand in the Eikon & Annex Shopping Halls was presented to Cultshe, Cloughmills. Louise Adams from Cultshe accepted the Trade Stand Award for the best stand within the Eikon and Annex Shopping Halls. Presenting the award were Trade Stand Judges Charlotte Patrick and Alison Baylis from Bucks County Show alongside RUAS Deputy President, David Cunningham. Photo: freelance