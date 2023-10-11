Increase in numbers attending the Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) Course at CAFRE
Discussing the course, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said that CAFRE had received a high level of interest in the course for 2023/24 and 180 students have now enrolled which is a 12% increase on the previous year.
Kenneth further explained that the course will be delivered one night per week over 20 weeks from the end of September 2023 to the end of February 2024 using a blended approach with a mixture of face to face and online delivery. He also said that the course is again being delivered at all CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep and dairying.
Alistair Sands from Donaghcloney, Craigavon who recently started the dairying course said: “I am really looking forward to the course especially the animal health and dairy cow production modules. The course is ideal for me in that it is held in the evenings. I am hoping to learn plenty over the next 20 weeks and I am also looking forward to getting to know the others on the course who come from all over Northern Ireland.”