The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations [ABO] Level II Certificate Course is now up and running again for 2023/24.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discussing the course, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said that CAFRE had received a high level of interest in the course for 2023/24 and 180 students have now enrolled which is a 12% increase on the previous year.

Kenneth further explained that the course will be delivered one night per week over 20 weeks from the end of September 2023 to the end of February 2024 using a blended approach with a mixture of face to face and online delivery. He also said that the course is again being delivered at all CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep and dairying.

Advertisement

Advertisement