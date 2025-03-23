Infected EU potato imports another threat to UK agri-food industry: MP
Ring Rot is caused by the bacterium Clavibacter Sependonicus and is a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland. The potatoes tested positive during a routine inspection carried out by the UK Plant Health Service (PHS).
Ms Lockhart, the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson in Westminster, said: “GB, Northern Ireland and the republic of Ireland are free of Ring Rot. The disease favours cool climates and could easily establish itself within the UK, causing substantial yield losses and economic problems for the potato sector.
“The PHS has confirmed that tracing of the affected consignments has been completed at several locations. Remaining ware potato stocks at the source of origin in Poland have been destroyed.
“As a result, there will be increased inspections on consignments of potatoes arriving into the UK from Poland.”
Ring Rot causes plant foliage to wilt, but the most obvious signs of disease are rotting tubers. Discoloration of the vascular ring of the potato is usually glassy, and the ooze from the ring is cheese-like. Disease development leads to tuber breakdown and internal hollowing.
Disease spread is largely due to vascular infection of tubers derived from infected seed potatoes. Clavibacter Sependonicus can survive and remain infectious on a variety of surfaces, including potato bags, shed walls, machinery and other equipment that has been contaminated by rotting ooze.
Losses of up to 50% are possible in severely diseased crops.
Carla Lockhart added: “Control of Ring Rot requires vigilance from authorities such as the PHS and DEFRA, importers, merchants, and packers. This disease is already established in northern and eastern Europe. Surfaces contaminated by the pathogen are a potent source of infection.
“The UK agri-food industry is under an increasing threat from EU imports. A few weeks ago, I raised concerns with the DEFRA Minister about the need for additional spot checks and increased biosecurity at UK ports, to stamp-out the illegal importation of meat from central and eastern Europe.
“Illegal meat smuggling and the unauthorised movement of livestock poses a significant risk to animal health and welfare. Farmers are already anxious about Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Flu, and now a notifiable disease affecting potatoes has been thrown into the mix.
“DEFRA needs to step up and take a more robust approach to mitigate against the risk of importing animal and plant diseases into the UK. Farm businesses are under bureaucratic and financial strain, and its vital to remain vigilant and do everything possible to safeguard the future of the agri-food industry.”
