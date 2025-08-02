Inheritance tax challenge remains a priority for UFU president

UFU president William Irvine

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, William Irvine has confirmed that getting key changes to the recently published UK finance bill will remain a key priority during the period ahead.

This legislative measure is the parliamentary vehicle through which the Chancellor of the Exchequer can introduce changes to Inheritance tax.

The Union president further explained: “We want to come up with a solution that meets the unique circumstances that confront farmers here in Northern Ireland.

“However, all the UK farming unions are at one on this fundamentally important matter.”

According to William Irvine every effort will be made to lobby politicians from all parties at Westminster on the inheritance tax issue over the coming weeks. It is anticipated that these measures will include a meeting with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.

Meanwhile, an alternative Inheritance Tax proposal has been drawn up by the UK farming unions and the Central Association for Agricultural Valuers (CAAV).

If implemented, this would see potential Inheritance Tax liabilities reducing by a factor of one seventh in each of seven years after an agricultural holding is passed on to a next generation as a working farm business.

William Irvine again: “It’s an approach that would mean that no inheritance tax would be paid on land and assets that are retained as part of a working farm business.

“But at a more general level, the envisaged measure would act to draw in more tax for the Exchequer than the proposals that are currently on the table.”

Meanwhile, the jury is still out on the issue of how best to deal with the development of a new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) for Northern Ireland.

William Irvine again: “We still have to see the terms of reference for the new stakeholder forum. The appointment of an independent chairperson will be extremely important within this

process.”

According to the UFU president, the direct appointment of a chair by the farm minister, Andrew Muir, is not acceptable.

He added: “Such an approach cannot be considered as being an impartial process. The farming and food industry stakeholder groups must have a role in the appointment of the chairperson, whose job it will be to drive forward the work of the new forum.

“Minister Muir says that he wants to see a new NAP agreed that will not harm the future prospects for food production.

“The UFU will be holding him to this commitment.”

William Irvine made these comments while attending this year’s Clogher valley Show.

Also attending the event was Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) chairman Brian Lockhart.

Reflecting on the 2025 show season, he commented:

“The crowds came out, the weather held up, competing livestock numbers just keep on increasing and the messaging around the significance of our farming and food sectors

continues to be communicated,” confirmed Brian Lockhart.

He continued: “Armagh Show was the only event that did not enjoy good weather in 2025. But even here the turnout of the general public was tremendous. And all of this has been achieved on the back of the voluntary commitment made by so many people.

“Adding to this has been the growing commitment of farming organisations and commercial business sponsors to the shows.

“A case in point was the tremendous support given by the Ulster Farmers’ Union to all the NISA events held this summer. The organisation took a trade stand at each show venue.”