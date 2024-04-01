Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the past three decades and more, the Co Armagh operation has been working diligently with local potato growers.

Prior to the launch of the business, one could argue – with absolute validity – that a spud was merely a spud!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, this is no longer the case. The entire management team at Wilson’s Country has worked ceaselessly to raise the profile of potatoes to where it is today: rightfully recognised by consumers as one of the most versatile, healthy and flavour filled vegetables available to everyone at value-for-money prices.

Wilson's Country won the Best Medium Company Product Award for Mashed Potatoes.

Currently, potatoes are consumed in almost 100% of all local households. All of this has been achieved against the back drop of poor harvests, good harvests, crippling input costs for growers, atrocious harvest conditions and the never ending challenge of other competing products in the market place. The list of challenges goes on.

Up to last year, Wilson’s Country had operated, almost exclusively, within the fresh, non prepared sector of the fresh produce market.

However, this dynamic has changed significantly with the launch of the new mash products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Company managing director, Lewis Cunningham, commented: "Last year we decided to move into the prepared sector and launch a ready-made cooked potato mash

“All that consumers have to do is re-heat the products in a microwave.

“Our objective was to use the potato knowledge that we have built up over many years to craft a market leading consistent quality mash with a unique recipe.

“It is tremendously encouraging that the commitment put in by everyone within the business in making this happen has been recognised in such a meaningful way by NIFDA.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilsons’ Country has developed two, pre-prepared potato mash products: Wilson’s Mash and Wilson’s Naked Mash.

Both come in 400g packs: ready to heat in the microwave in just 4 minutes. They are available exclusively in TESCO Northern Ireland outlets.

The Naked Mash offering has absolutely nothing added – simply mashed potato: it is vegan compliant and suitable for a dairy free diet.

Wilson’s Mash, on the other hand, is a rich, tasty, mashed potato blended with cream, butter salt and pepper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both products are hand crafted in small batches to ensure that homemade taste and texture.

Lewis Cunningham again: “Both products reflect the growing demand for high quality potato products that also deliver on convenience.

“They have been specifically developed using carefully chosen potatoes to consistently deliver for local consumers in terms of their overall quality and taste.”

Lewis also confirmed that Wilson’s Country is now supplying pre-prepared mashed potato into Northern Ireland’s catering sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “This is another example of adding value to locally grown potatoes. This is good news for consumers: it is also good news for our growers.”

Demand for potatoes is on the up at the present time. This trend is being reflected in terms of both retail and catering-related sales.

Lewis Cunningham concluded: “Potatoes are now being recognised for their healthy and nutritious properties, as well as being good value-for-money.”

“This is a direct result of the significant research and development work undertaken by companies like Wilson’s Country to profile the health and nutrition-related benefits that are directly associated with the consumption of potatoes.”