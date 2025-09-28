Innovative sensor to help tackle pneumonia in dairy calves

A new sensor developed through a UK-wide innovation programme led by SRUC is helping dairy farmers prevent pneumonia in calves by monitoring pen-level conditions before illness can take hold.

Created by Cumbria-based Isaac Orr and Clyne Albertelli, Pneumonitor, the in-pen device collects real-time data on the environmental conditions calves experience, measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, gusts, and relative volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It sits at calf height within the pen, where conditions can differ significantly even one metre away.

Pneumonitor has been refined into a full-scale commercial product following early prototype testing with support from the Digital Dairy Chain Innovation Voucher Scheme, part of the £21 million Digital Dairy Chain initiative backed by UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Strength in Places Fund, in which SRUC is the lead partner. The initiative brings together research, industry, and innovation to support sustainable growth and productivity in the UK dairy sector.

Pneumonia is one of the most significant disease challenges in the dairy industry, often causing long-term lung damage and reduced lifetime productivity.

Unlike traditional tools that rely on detecting elevated calf temperatures, a sign that pneumonia has already taken hold, Pneumonitor offers farmers and vets a proactive solution. The device sends targeted alerts to smartphones when environmental conditions become risky, allowing preventative action to be taken before calves show symptoms, protecting yields.

Isaac said: “Farmers and vets know environmental conditions heavily influence calf health, but the challenges measuring them in-pen, where it really matters, mean farmers often aren’t able to make the specific changes to their pens to protect their animals. Pneumonitor provides a practical, effective solution for collecting this vital data right where it counts.

“For farmers, it’s upsetting to witness animals falling ill, and they’re eager to intervene early before things get worse.”

SRUC and partners are investing in a fully integrated, traceable Digital Dairy Chain, combining research, technology, and expertise to drive forward smart solutions like Pneumonitor. The Innovation Voucher Scheme has already supported over 67 projects and 75 businesses, unlocking more than £1.3 million in combined funding and co-investment.

The system benefits veterinary professionals, who can monitor devices across multiple farms, review live and historical data, and work collaboratively with farmers to mitigate health risks and optimise care.

Pauline Murray, Programme Director said: “Since the inception of the Digital Dairy Chain in 2023, we’ve had the privilege of supporting ambitious small and medium-sized businesses working to shape a more productive and sustainable future for dairy. The success of Pneumonitor shows just how transformative even modest funding can be when combined with innovative thinking and entrepreneurial drive.”

For more information visit: Pneumonitor

A new funding round for the Innovation Voucher Scheme is currently open, offering up to £100,000 to support further innovation in the dairy sector.

To find out more about the Digital Dairy Chain Innovation Voucher Scheme, visit www.digitaldairychain.co.uk