The Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality products and services that manufacturing and engineering companies from across Northern

Ireland supply and the skilled people that work for them.

There are eleven award categories:

- Digital Technology Award

- Manufacturing Innovation Award

- Export Award

- Food & Drink Award

- Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturer Award

- Future Talent Award

- Apprentice of the Year

- Medical, Life Sciences & Healthcare Award

- Manufacturing Start-up Award

- Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m)

- Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m)

The deadline to enter is Thursday 14th March 2024.

Click here to download the entry forms and submit online for free!

An independent panel of expert judges will scrutinise and assess all the entry submissions and will determine the shortlisted companies and individuals.

The winners will be revealed at the awards lunch taking place at the Titanic Museum Belfast on Friday 17th May 2024.

Made in the UK The winners of this year’s regional awards will automatically go through to the grand final, where the best of British manufacturing will be celebrated in June 2024.