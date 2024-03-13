Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland reports strong mart figures for 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Totalling a turnover of £664.5m, the average value of cattle, sheep and pigs all increased year on year by 9.72%, or £58.85m.

Sheep values increased on average by 3.6%, with overall numbers up by 2.52% and pig sale values were up by 35%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the shrinking of the national beef suckler herd – last reported to be down by 6.5% – the number of cattle sold through Scotland’s 10 auction companies was up by 0.78% and saw a 13.71% uplift in value.

IAAS president Alan Hutcheon says that the figures demonstrate that the livestock marts are one of the main players in the Scottish livestock sector and contributes significantly to the wider economy

“The figures are good and it’s really good story,” says IAAS president Alan Hutcheon.

“We’ve sold more of every type of livestock with averages up across the board. It shows again that auction marts are one of the main players in the Scottish livestock sector and just how much livestock we handle, as well as the mart’s contribution to the wider economy.

“The strength is in the nature of the live ring which allows for open market price discovery and for stock of all specifications to gain the best price that day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store cattle numbers through the live ring rose by 2.4% which is a strong result in the face of a 2.6% fall in calf registrations during the same year.

Executive director Neil Wilson puts this down to more confidence in the industry, he said: “Our IAAS members talk to more livestock farmers than most over the year, and this data echoes the sentiment we’re hearing from their buyers and sellers.

“Confidence is up, and the competitive price in the ring means more farmers are choosing to entrust the marts to sell more livestock for them and to get the best price.

“Marts play such an important role in the rural economy on many levels, and it’s fantastic to see these high numbers of livestock in the ring and so many farmers using the marts.