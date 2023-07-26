The course will begin on Friday 29 September 2023 at the CAFRE Hill Farm Centre at Glenwherry.

Nicola Warden, a CAFRE Biodiversity Technologist manages the course and comments: “The course covers the theory and practical elements of a wide range of game related topics. It gives students the opportunity to gain two BASC Safe Shot Certificates along with a Level 2 Certificate in Principles of Live Quarry Shooting, accredited by City and Guilds.”

William from Randalstown is a past gamekeeping student and says: “Each day of the course covers a different topic delivered by a range of expert speakers. The theory is taught in the classroom in the morning followed by an afternoon of practical activity out on the hill. I have learnt a lot of valuable knowledge from the course, from managing gun dogs, to habitat management, deer stalking, wildfowling and the legislations and safety when shooting. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who has an interest in country sports or gamekeeping, whether that be as a hobby or a career.”

Nicola Warden, Introduction to Gamekeeping course coordinator. Pic: CAFRE

Tommy Mayne Director of BASC in Northern Ireland said: “BASC has been involved in the delivery of this course since it was introduced back in 2015, and we are delighted to be heavily involved in the delivery again this year. This is a very worthwhile course and I encourage anyone with an interest in gamekeeping to seize the opportunity and enrol now.”