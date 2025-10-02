Investment powering 25 years of growth at United Feeds

Part of Dale Farm, the largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative, United Feeds manufactures blended and compound feeds for the ruminant sector, as well as selling fertiliser, calf milk replacers, silage inoculants and oxygen barriers.

Reflecting on the anniversary Clarence Calderwood, Managing Director, United Feeds credited the company’s success with ongoing investment, a strong team and a commitment to customer service. Recent investments have included upgrades at its production facilities in Dungannon and Belfast, enabling further improvements in efficiency, sustainability and production capacity.

He said: “This is an exciting time for United Feeds. Our business has grown substantially since its inception in 2000, and throughout that time our focus has remained squarely on maximising the potential of our customers’ herd or flock, backed by innovation and scientific expertise.

“In recent years investment in operations and in our people has enabled us to expand the business. Today we are recognised as industry leaders in Northern Ireland, not least on sustainability. We have a highly trained team of Ruminant Nutrition Advisers who provide farmers with the most up-to-date, science-backed advice on sustainable nutritional solutions, and enhancing herd performance on farm.

“I want to thank all our employees, drivers and customers for their support over the past 25 years. Our team’s dedication, alongside the strong relationships we’ve built with our customers, is the foundation of our success. We’re excited for the next chapter as together we continue to deliver for Northern Ireland producers.”

To mark 25 years in business, United Feeds took to the road over the summer to celebrate with customers at agricultural shows across Northern Ireland.

Alan Boyd, Sales Director at United Feeds added: “For 25 years we have worked with farmers across Northern Ireland, building relationships and helping take farms to the next level. At agricultural shows across Northern Ireland this summer we took the opportunity to celebrate this past quarter of a century and connect with the wider rural community as we support our customers for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The United Feeds team picked up the award for best medium trade stand at the Clogher Valley Show in July.

Some of the United Feeds and Dale Farm team pictured at the 2025 Balmoral Show