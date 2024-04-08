The one-day event will take place from 11.00am to 3.00pm, and will feature a selection of trade stands, and presentations from local agri-businesses including Cogent, Wilson Agriculture, AB Vista, Keenan, AHV, ForsterTechnik and Clonleigh Co-op.

Proceeds from the charity auction will be donated to Parkinsons UK and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Based at Castlederg in County Tyrone, the farm is firmly focused on efficiency and profitability and over the years has made a significant investment in labour-saving robotic technology, as well as proven pedigree Holstein genetics.

One of the largest automated farms in the Province, Grove Dairy is home to 14 Lely Astronaut milking robots (twelve A4 models and two A5 models), 14 Cosmix out-of-parlour feeders, four Lely Juno silage pushers, five Discovery SW90 scrapers and a revolutionary Lely Collector capable of cleaning manure from solid floors.

“Labour was the biggest influencing factor behind our decision to invest in robotic technology,” explained John, who is responsible for the day-to-day management of the herd.

“Running a dairy enterprise of this size is dependent on reliable skilled labour.

"Originally, we were milking three-times-a-day in two 60-point double-up parlours located side-by-side. We needed a workforce of 13 employees to sustain the daily routine.

“Since installing the robots we have been able to reduce our requirements to seven labour units. The herd’s average yield also increased from 31.5 litres per cow per day, to 38 litres.”

The robotic technology was introduced gradually over a period of eighteen months, and the majority of the farm’s existing sheds were easily reconfigured to accommodate the robots.

John added: “The first six Lely Astronaut A4 robots were commissioned on 4th April 2016 and the farm was totally automated by early October 2017.

“We did in-depth research and considered a number of robotic brands. Lely has an unrivalled world-renown reputation and we were really impressed with its hybrid arm and i-flow concept, designed to give cows obstacle-free and unhindered access to the robot. The system gives the cows the freedom to choose when they want to be milked. Healthy, stress-free cows, means more milk in the tank and improved fertility.”

John continued: "The team at Lely Center Eglish were really helpful from start to finish. From the outset they offered advice on shed layout and design, and were hands-on during the planning, installation and commissioning of the robots.”

John admits that the initial start-up was tough for the first few weeks. “It was a big learning curve for all of us, but the Lely team guided us every step of the way. The robots are farmer-friendly and Lely provided on-farm training and support on the T4C and Horizon management software.

“Every new project brings challenges and it was good to get the first twelve months out of the way. Our entire team has embraced the changes and the business has grown and evolved to become more efficient.”

The cows are managed individually, and the robots monitor rumination which can easily identify health problems or high cell counts.

Cows are fed to yield and receive a bespoke 21% protein nut via the robots and Cosmix feeders. The robot feeds a maximum of 4kgs per visit. Forage consists of 50:50 maize and grass mixed with chopped straw, and the target intake is around 11.5kgs of DM.

John and his team are continually looking for ways to fine-tune the dairy enterprise. The herd is currently achieving a rolling herd average of 13,000 litres per cow per year at 4.02% butterfat and 3.26% protein.

Milk is processed on-farm and sold in local shops and supermarkets under the Grove Dairy label. The family-owned creamery dates back to 1978 when a door-to-door delivery service was introduced. Around 140,000 litres are processed on a weekly basis, with the remainder sold to Lakeland Dairies.

“We are always striving to improve. Cow comfort and nutrition are vital, but proven genetics and tools such as herd classification and genomic testing can improve longevity and production,” added John, who has sourced breeding heifers and cows from monthly sales at Dungannon and Carnaross.

“Our stockmen are AI trained and we are using more sexed semen to improve the quality and consistency of the herd. We are also investing in embryos, and trying to focus on calf rearing and overall herd management.

Semen from proven AI sires is sourced from Cogent, Blondin Sires and Semex. Bulls used in the breeding programme include Stantons Chief, Lambda, Robin Red, Melarry Fuel, Blondin Admire and Vogue A2P2.

John favours big strong cows with depth of body, wide muzzles, and well-attached udders.

There is strong Canadian influence in the herd with embryos purchased from Footloose, Fran and Goldwyn Subliminal. Other leading cow families include Black Velvet, Black Beauty, Laurie Shiek, Apple and T-Triple-T-Platinum.

n The farm is located at 39 Kilclean Road, Castlederg, County Tyrone, BT81 7EF. Everyone is welcome. Further details are available from Jim Irwin, Lely Center Eglish, mobile: 07827 884639.

