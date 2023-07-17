Irish Kings Cup winner 2023 Mark Maguire & Son

​The Blue Riband INFC Grand Nat was won this season by Mark Maguire & Son from Millvale in Newry.

The loft timed at 19.53hrs on the day to just pip the winners in 2019 J Murtagh & son of Ballyholland who timed at 19.50hrs giving the City of Newry a fantastic 1st & 2nd Open INFC.

Mark's father Malachy passed away in March and after a lifetime of major success up to 1st Open from France, he was to miss seeing the loft achieve the greatest win of the whole lot, the famous Kings Cup. Malachy was a gentleman in the sport, held in the highest regard and supported all things pigeons. Added to what has been won previously the loft now have their hands on the Kings Cup which will be presented at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast during November. Near neighbours J Murtagh & Son won the race in 2019 with “Home Alone” and came very close again. The race was sponsored by Frazer Animal Feeds in Banbridge. Claims for Merit Awards and Hall of Fame Diplomas should be made in writing to the secretary.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations at Edgarstown in Portadown, Newry/Banbridge and Coleraine. Well done to the Race Control team Al Larkin, Peter McKeown and Jim Armstrong.

INFC Open St Allouestre 460/1913 – Mark Maguire & Son Millvale 978, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 972, F Moran Malahide & Dist 955, T Marshall & Son Newtownbreda 952, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 948, F Moran Malahide & Dist 942, L McCall Wicklow South Road 941, S Beattie & Daughters Ballycarry & Dist 931, J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 930, Ian Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 926, S Beattie & Daughers Ballycarry & Dist 921, Tom McClean Edgarstown 917, J McMaw Carrick Soc 905, F Moran Malahide & Sist 894, T Marshall & Son Newtownbreda 890, R & G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 887, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 872, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 864, G O’Reilly Malahide & Dist 829, M Adair & Sons Cloughey 817.

INFC St Allousetre North Section 330/1454 - Mark Maguire & Son Millvale 978, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 972, T Marshall & Son Newtownbreda 952, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 948, S Beattie & Daughters Ballycarry & Dist 931, J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 930, Ian Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 926, S Beattie & Daughers Ballycarry & Dist 921, Tom McClean Edgarstown 917, J McMaw Carrick Soc 905, T Marshall & Son Newtownbreda 890, R & G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 887, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 872, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 864, M Adair & Sons Cloughey 817, J & D Braniff Glen HPS 790, Donnelly Bros Millvale 748, Donnelly Bros 745, Grattan Bros Eastway 739, C McArdle & Sons Newry City 728.

INFC St Allouestre South Section 130/429 – F Moran Malahide & Dist 955, F Moran 942, L McCall Wicklow South Road 941, F Moran 894, G O’Reilly Malahide & Dist 829, Joe Doheny Malahide & Dist 680, Joe Doheny 633, D Corrigan Boyne Valley 625, G O’Reilly 555, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 485.

INFC Kings Cup (NIPA) St Allouestre - Mark Maguire & Son Millvale 978, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 972, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 948, S Beattie & Daughters Ballycarry & Dist 931, J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 930, Ian Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 926, S Beattie & Daughers Ballycarry & Dist 921, Tom McClean Edgarstown 917, J McMaw Carrick Soc 905, R & G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 887, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 872, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 864, J & D Braniff Glen HPS 790, Donnelly Bros Millvale 748, Donnelly Bros 745, Grattan Bros Eastway 739, C McArdle & Sons Newry City 728, B Carson & Son Beechpark Soc 726, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 725, Gerald Monaghan Colin HPS 705, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 697, L O’Neill & Son Harmony 692, R & G & G Donaldson 690, N Black & Son Dromara 688, N Black & Son 657.

INFC Kings Cuo (ECF Dublin) St Allouestre – F Moran Malahide & Dist 955, F Moran 942, F Moran 894, G O’Reilly Malahide & Dist 829, Joe Doheny Malahide & Dist 680, Joe Doheny 633, D Corrigan Boyne Valley 625, G O’Reilly 555, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 485, J Sharkey 457, T Speers Malahide & Dist 418, Joe Doheny 417, V Black Boyne Valley 395.

INFC Kings Cup (East Down Combine) – T Marshall & Son Newtownbreda 952, T Marshall & Son 890, M Adair & Sons Cloughey 817, Agar Bros Cloughey 339.

South Leinster Fed INFC Kings Cup – L McCall Wicklow 941, L McCall 439, P Doyle Arklow United RPC 378, P Lambert Arklow United RPC 366, P Lambert 248.

INFC Station updates Kings Cup:

Banbridge Station – Mark Maguire & Son Millvale 978, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 972, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 948, J Greenaway 864, Donnelly Bros Newry City 748, Donnelly Bros 745, C McArdle & Sons Newry City 728, J Greenaway 697, J Murtagh & Son 651, J Brush Drumnavaddy 608, J Murtagh & Son 527, R Shaw Corrigs 474, R Williamson 455, R Carson & Son Banbridge 352, A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 317, Mark Maguire & Son 316, T Mooney & Son Millvale 310.

Balbriggan Station – F Moran Malahide & Dist 955, 942, 894, G O’Reilly Malahide & Dist 829, J Doheny Malahide & Dist 681, J Doheny 634, D Corrigan Boyne Valley 625, G O’Reilly 555, J Sharkey Castlebellingham 485, J Sharkey 457, Billy Kelly Clontarf 443 single entry, T Speers Malahide & Dist 418, J Doheny 418, V Black Boyne Valley 395.

Muckamore Station – S Beattie & Daughters Ballycarry 931, S Beattie & Daughters 922, Jeff McMaw Carrick Soc 905, J & D Braniff Glen 790, Grattan Bros Eastway 739, L O’Neil & Sons Harmony 692, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 630, M Witherspoon Larne & Dist 618, B & M Gilmore Doagh & Dist 597, J Wright Ballymena & Dist 561, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 548, M/M R Reid & Son Carrick Soc 502, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 478, McConville Bros Crumlin & District 467.

Portadown Centre – Tom McClean Edgarstown 917, R & G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 887, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 872, B Carson & Son Beechpark Soc 726, R & G & G Donaldson 690, G & C Simmons, Edgarstown 690, E Murtagh & Sons Ind North 610, G Buckley & Sons Annaghmore 590. J Serplus Laurelvale 529, Tom McClean Edgarstown 536.

Coleraine Centre – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 9.53am on 4th day.

Mid Antrim Combine - INFC Kings Cup St Allouestre

Joey Wright Of Ballymena & District wins 1st Mid Antrim Combine King's Cup National -

The Irish National Flying Club held their Blue Riband King's Cup race from St Allouestre in France on Sunday 2nd July. Liberation took place at 6.00am in light south westerly winds. Locally Joey Wright of Ballymena & District recorded the only bird in the Mid Antrim Combine when he clocked his yearling chequer cock at 14.22pm on the second afternoon to win 1st MAC, 39th North Section and 47th Open INFC National.

St Allouestre race report by Homer:-

1st North Sect & 1st Open INFC, Mark Maguire & Son of Millvale, vel 978 flying 463 miles winning £”2,153 and collecting King George v Challenge Cup and NIPA Cup.

Congratulations to Mark Maguire, son Mark, young Malachy & Siobhan and the entire Maguire Family on a great win from the ultimate accolades of being Crowned Kings Cup Winners 2023. Races from France are never easy, this year was a super tough race. But when the going gets tough the tough get going and when you think of the Greats of Distance Racing you will no doubt think of the Maguire's of Newry.

2nd North Sect & 2nd Open INFC, J Murtagh & Son of Ballyholland, vel 972 flying 459 miles winning £604 and collecting Nelson Vase for 1st RPRA member after the winner.

Peter Fox explained the breeding of this latest winner for Johnny Murtagh which was bred by former Kings Cup winner Geoffrey Douglas of Lurgan who said. I received a very welcome phone call from a very good distance fancier Johnny Murtagh from Newry who was delighted to inform me that he had timed my Blue cock at 19.50hrs on the day of liberation from the very hard INFC Kings Cup race from St Allouestre in France flying 459 miles to record velocity 972 to finish 2nd Open INFC collecting £604. This was a very hard race with just 18 birds timed on the day and only 101 returning in four days due to stron North West wind over the whole route. The pigeon in question also won 17th Open INFC St Malo Friendship Nat in 2022 (214 members sent 993 birds) on another difficult day velocity 798 flying 430 miles and only 93 birds timed in four days. The pigeon was one of a batch of six hat I presented to the annual Newry Hospice Sale in 2021 and was purchased by Johnny. The breeding is 100% Syndicate Lofts (Peter Fox) being bred from a direct cock Little Dirk x Ivy when paired to a full sister to my 2016 NIPA Yearling Cock Nat winner Foxy Ali. Sire is a son of my Good Pair and dam was bred from Mario x Ivy.

Hearty congratulations to Johnny for his success and information. The race was won by another super fancier from the same area Mark Maguire & Son doing velocity 978 who have a great record from these distance races. Geoffrey purchased the son of Little Dirk x Ivy at Howard Jacksons sale in Blackpool a few years ago. In just one season breeding Howard bred 2 x 1st prize-winner’s from three youngsters’ raced from the same cock. It must be also noted that the grand-sire is yet another son of Geoffrey’s Golden Pair responsible for over 100 x 1st prize-winners and grand parents of two 1st Nat winners from him. This Golden Pair of Geoffrey’s also bred Lurgan Belle the dam of Ernie Rigby’s sensational breeding cock sire of many MCCC and NFC performers. Her bloodline is principally the old Schallie 82 bloodline of Wal Zoontjens. Great tough day bloodlines.

1st, 2nd and 4th South Sect & 3rd, 6th and 14th Open INFC, F Moran of Malahide & Dist, vel 955, 942 and 894 flying 408 miles winning £,886 and collecting Gilliland Cup 1st IHU member after the winner and Joe Cullen Memorial Cup for 1st ECF member.

Fintan sent me the following, the loft has had massive success over recent seasons and is keeping up with the elite in the high-profile Malahide & District. Firstly, I would like to congratulate Mark Maguire & Son on winning the race, a great performance on a challenging day.

The preparation for the 3rd Open 3-year-old red hen started in mid-February when she was paired and let rear 1 y/bird. She had 4 inland races, the furthest Skibbereen and last race Bude on the 10th of June. She raced celibate up the land and introduced back to her cock a few days before marking for Bude. She was my 1st bird from Bude having flown 6 hours. Following Bude she was given a few 50-mile tosses, thanks Cora, and sent sitting on 4 days eggs. She was the second bird clocked on the day at 6.32pm and looked extremely fresh on arrival after flying 12 ½ hours. Her breeding is steeped in the very best of the old long distance English pigeons. Her sire a 2018 red cock won 4h open INFC Kings Cup St Allouestre and the Harkness Rose Bowl in 2021. His breeding is my old Billy Napper (Up North Combine) pigeons going back 30 years and responsible for many prize winners over the years up to France crossed with Sid and Val Miles of Peasedown St John and Andy Parsons of Salisbury pigeons, being inbred to Andy’s No 1 stock cock ‘Tiny Dancer’ who is the sire and gsire of multiple top national and classic prize winners up to Tarbes / Pau. Her dam is ¾ Andy Parsons and ¼ Wilf Reed of Monmouth and an open prize winner from Bude. The hen was also 71st Open INFC St Allouestre Kings Cup 2022 and wins a merit award. The hen also wins the 2023 Single Bird Challenge, having previously won this award in 2018 when I was 9th open with my Hall of Fame winner Aoife M.

I clocked my 6th Open 3yr old check hen 10 minutes after my 1st arrival. Her preparation was that she was not paired up prior to racing and raced celibate as a yearling and 2-year-old and 3-year-old up to Bude this year. She had 4 inland races, the furthest Skibbereen and last race Bude. She was paired up for the first time a few days before Bude and got approx... 8 hours flying which was ideal preparation. I find sending a pigeon on their 1st nest can be a highly motivating factor. Following Bude she was given a few 50-mile tosses and sent sitting for the 1st time on 14 day old eggs due to hatch on the Friday, expected day of liberation. Her breeding is also steeped in the very best of the old long distance English pigeons. Her sire was bred by the late John Wills of Frimley (a winner of 6 BICC races) and purchased at a CSCFC late-bred sale. The base of his pigeons being the old Ian Benstead (A. E. Sheppard) lines. Her dam was gifted to me by Andy Parsons and her breeding is the old Eric Cannon / George Burgess lines and she had scored 11th open from Tarbes in the CSCFC in 2011, being a ½ sister to ‘Tiny Dancer’ and a full sister to Andy’s 10th Open NFC Tarbes 2013.

I clocked my 3rd bird at 19.24hrs that evening and she finishes up at 14th open, making it 3 out of 4 sent to the race. She is a ½ sister to my 5th; 10th and 67th open King’s Cup birds. She is a 2-year-old red hen and had exactly the same preparation as my 3rd open winner and got approx... 9 hours flying out of Bude, followed by a few 50-mile tosses and sent to the race on 4 day old eggs. Her nest mate was 37th open as a yearling from Lamballe Friendship National in 2022. Her sire is the very best of Andy Parsons being the sire of the above birds and her dam was from a pair of gift eggs from Joe Doheny, being a double granddaughter of Robbie 1st, 51st and 19th INFC Friendship National and sire of ‘The Beast’ Joe’s Gold Medal winner.

For their valiant efforts the 3rd and 6th open birds win the coveted Harkness Rose Bowl for the best two bird average, my second time winning this award, having been 4th and 10th open in 2021. Looking back, I don’t think I will ever forget that evening given the performance of my birds and that there were 19 birds on the day, but it was tinged with a little sadness given the death in May of my dear friend Angus who gave me such assistance over the years with the birds and no doubt was looking down having played his part. I want to acknowledge the great work of the convoyer’s as my birds returned in immaculate condition and the INFC committee / helpers for all the work undertaken to facilitate racing. Finally, a big thank you to Cora and Aoife for helping during the year. Well done to all those who clocked, it takes a brave gutsy pigeon to cross 2 channels on the best of days, never mind the hard ones.

3rd and 11th North Sect & 4th and 15th Open INFC, T Marshall & Son of Newtownbreda, vel 952 and 890 flying 475 miles winning £685 collecting East Down Combine Cup.

Who better to contact for info other than Dorothy Smyth the PRO of the East Down Combine who just recently verified Tom Marshall bird in the East Down St Malo a race the loft has now won on six occasions, yet another hard day. What a record by another of the country’s top lofts at the distance.

He had two early arrivals in the Kings Cup at 20.39hrs and just before darkness at 21.40hrs. First bird was a two-year-old hen bred from a Black cock which was loaned from good friend the late Billy Hayes and the dam was one of his old stock pigeons which were Delbar & Desmet which he has had for years. This one was 1st EDC, 1st West Sect and 4th in the Kings Cup. The second bird finished 2nd EDC, 2nd in the West Sect and 15th Open in the Kings Cup. This one a two-year-old hen contains the best of his old family of bids, which have been breeding and flying France for the last 40 odd years. As well as 6 x 1st Open EDC in the Old Bird Derby he has positions in the INFC including 2nd Open, 3rd Open, 3 x 4th Open and many other places over the years. Dorothy Smyth PRO of EDC.

4th North Sect & 5th Open INFC, Jeff Greenaway of Hillsborough & Maze, vel 948 flying 473 miles winning £878.

Jeff Greenaway has had another season of top success, already Sagan 700 has won 1st Open NIPA 23,050 birds and then 1st Open INFC Skibbereen OB Inland Nat and from this seasons Kings Cup has timed three yearlings. The local Banbridge Chronicle done a well deserved feature.

They're basically athletes.' That's how a leading local pigeon fancier describes homing pigeons. It's a hobby for many, but for others it's a deadly serious sport. For Banbridge-bred, Dromore-domiciled Jeff Greenaway it's also his livelihood, running a business with clients at home and abroad. Winning pigeon races is the result of hard work - and at times substantial investment. A couple of years ago, a Belgian-bred bird was sold for €1.6m to a fancier in China - where the sport is also hugely popular. Jeff is from a famous family of fanciers and was hooked on the sport from childhood - as our black and white photo shows! And he's still going strong. See this week's Chronicle for a special feature!

3rd South Sect & 7th Open INFC, Liam McCall of Wicklow South Road, vel 941 flying 377 miles collecting ££362.

My first bird is a 4 year old D/C w/f cock, this cock was my third bird from last year’s kings, timed on the second morning. This year he was timed at 17.46hrs to win 7th Open, 3rd South section also 1st South Leinster Fed. He had 4 land races and Talbeny (South Wales) before the Kings Cup plus a lot of 20 mile tosses, his sire was a gift from David Black his dam was a from a grandson of Chloe my 2017 Kings Cup winner crossed into Gerry O’Reilly lines.

My second bird is again a 4-year-old B/C pied cock which was timed on the second day to win 73rd Open, 13th s/s and 2nd South Leinster Fed he had much the same training as my 7th Open winner. His sire is from 1st Open Irish Homing Union NFC winner from St Malo in 2014 when very few birds were timed on the day. His dam is a Jan Aarden hen donated by Keith Couzens at a charity auction. Congratulations to Mark Maguire and son on winning the Kings Cup, something every fancier dreams of and also to everyone who timed in this difficult race.

5th & 8th North Sect and 8th & 11th Open INFC, Sam Beattie & Daughters of Ballycarry & District, vel 931 and 921 flying 493 miles winning £150.

Beattie team Ballycarry - Timed 21.33hrs blue 3-year-old hen sitting on eggs for 7 days won the club in Bude then let sit for the Kings Cup. Timed 21.41hrs checker 2 year old hen feeding youngster 4 day old, flew up to 2nd Talbenny then sent for Kings Cup. Their breeding is D & J Campbell of Eastway HPS, a top racer in that club. Thomas McKee PO. Ballycarry & District HPS scored 2nd Open NIPA St Malo for J C Reid a week earlier, what a season for this club in two France Classic races.

6th North Sect & 9th Open INFC, J Gregory & Sons of Colin HPS, vel 930 flying 482 miles winning £351.

John Gregory info - We timed a 3-year-old roundabout hen to finish 9th open. She raced weekly from the first race and had both Talbenny’s and Bude plus training from Annagasson with Mark Johnston's transporter, before going to the Kings Cup. As a yearling and 2-year-old she flew the channel quite a few times, picking up some minor prizes. Her sire is a Vandenabeele and was an excellent channel pigeon for us winning Penzance and Sennen Cove, also finishing 4th Open NIPA Sennen Cove Classic. The dam was a gift from good friends Owen and Michael Monaghan, being bred from a fantastic pair that between them won 3 cross channel races and flew France 5 times. The hen winning 19th open Kings Cup 2018 and cock winning 133rd open Kings Cup.

7th North Sect & 10th Open INFC, Ian Gibb & Sons of Glenavy & District, vel 926 flying 490 miles winning £96.

Another loft based in Lisburn who have a host of top positions with pigeons at stock as good as anything in any part of GB and Ireland. What can I say lads 482 miles,775 km on the day from Saint Allouestre in France to the North of Ireland in a west wind. I will of course post a proper post up for the winner of this great race and for the gallant birds that have clocked but I have to congratulate my good friend Ian Gibb & Sons of Gibb and Byrne lofts in Lisburn who clocked one of their birds this evening. No disrespect to anyone racing long-distance races with pigeons but 482 miles on the day in a west wind from France into Ireland is very special indeed given the terrain and obstacles etc, that the pigeons have to face. I heard that Liam Mc Call in Wicklow also clocked which is brilliant and very well done Liam. As I said well done to all who clocked today and I will update tomorrow evening. Jimmy Hamilton Facebook. PS. The pigeon is a hen and it was bred by Mark Gilbert and given as a gift to Ian.

INFC Clubs Kings Cup St Allouestre:-

Millvale (Newry) – Mark Maguire & Son 978, Donnelly Bros 748, Donnelly Bros 945, Mark Maguire & Son 316, T Mooney & Son 310.

Ballyholland (Newry) – J Murtagh & Son 972, J Murtagh & Son 651, J Murtagh & Son 527, A McAteer & Sons 317.

Malahide & Dist – F Moran 955, F Moran 942, F Moran 894, G O’Reilly 829, Joe Doheny 680, Joe Doheny 633, G O’Reilly 555, T Speers 418, Joe Doheny 417.

Newtownbreda HPS – T Marshall & Son 952, 890.

Hillsborough & Maze – J Greenaway 948, J Greenaway 864, J Greenaway 697.

Wicklow Southy Road – Liam McCall 941, Liam McCall 439.

Ballycarry & District HPS – S Beattie & Daughters 931, S Beattie & Daughters 92.,

Colin HPS – J Gregory & Sons 930, Gerald Monaghan 705, J Gregory & Sons 537.

Glenavy & Distrct – Ian Gibb& Sons 926, D Coulter 725, D Coulter 480, D Coulter 444.

Edgarstown HPS - 1st T McClean 917, 2nd R.G & G Donaldson 887 (Merit Award), 3rd R.G & G Donaldson 690, 4th G&C Simmons 652 (Merit Award), 5th T McClean 536, 6th P Dunlop 480, 7th R.G&G Donaldson 303 . Well done Tommy on another fine win on the channel and winning arguably the biggest race in the racing calendar. Tommy has had a great season on the channel a man never far away in any result and in the NIPA had already won from Talbenny, Bude and St Nalo. Special mention also to the Donaldson team on timing 3 in the result and claiming a merit award for their efforts great performance lads. Team Simmons delighted to also claim a merit award to add to their growing award wins from France. Well done to all in the result seven very Gallant birds. Simmo PO.

Carrick Social – Jeff McMaw 905, Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son 502. Just a few details on Kings Cup pigeon, a 2 year old mealy cock timed into Carrickfergus after flying 15 hours 51 minutes taking 10th North Section and 13th Open INFC. Also a Meit Award for twice Kings Cup and finished 2nd Single Bird Challenge. Now named “Willowdene boy”, his sire also flew France twice and is from United Lofts top Walkinshaw stock.

Laurelvale - 1. Dowey Bros 872.34, 2. J. Serplus 529.25, 3. Dowey Bros 474.4, 4. S & N Lester 472.92, 5. J. Serplus 420.9, 6. Dowey Bros 323.23. Not a lot to be said other than, to both pigeon and fancier, hearts of lions. I’ll point out the obvious again - Dowey Bros. have 3 birds in the result, as close to 50% of their send, (not just home, but on the result!), as its possible to get from 7 sent. Jim Serplus sent 2 and has 2 on the result. Is this the ultimate small team performance (not just a one off either). All 3 lofts above are regulars on results from the French race points. Congratulations to all on the result. Via Facebook.

Cloughey – M Adair & Sons 817, Agar Bros 339.

Glen HPS – J & D Braniff 790.

Eastway HPS – Grattan Bros 739.

Newry City – C McArdle & Sons 728.

Beechpark Social – B Carson & Son 726, S & J McCullough 330.

Harmony HPS – L O’Neill & Sons 692.

Dromara – N Black & Son 688, N Black & Son 657, N Black & Son 613, N Black & Son 560, N Black & Son 418, N Black & Son 359, N Black & Son 355.

Larne & District – Mark Witherspoon 631.

Ballyclare & District – Robin Duddy 630, Robin Duddy 548, A Thompson 342, Robin Duddy 334, A Thompson 331, C & L Woodside 284.

Boyne Valley – D Corrigan 625, V Black 395.

Lisburn & District- S & W English 624, I Donaghy 341.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS – J Brush 608.

Doagh & District – B & M Gilmore 597, A & N Lewis 478.

Annaghmore – Glen Buckley & Sons 590, A McMullan 396.

Ballymena & District HPS – Joey Wright 561. Only bird locally and 1st Mid Antrim Combine.

Killyleagh Central – Gordon Bros & Sons 556, J Linden & Son 468.

Castlebellingham – J Sharkey 485, J Sharkey 457.

Newtownards – A Mayne 476.

Corrigs – Robert Shaw 474.

Crumlin & District – McConville Bros 467.

Newry & District – Ron Williamson 453.

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 451.

Downpatrick Premier – D McNabb & Partners 447.

Clontarf RPC – W Kelly 443.

Rathnew – J Fitzgerald & Grand-daughter 38.

Arklow United RPC – P Doyle 378, P Lambert 366, P Lambert 248.

St Paul’s RPC – James Cullen 377.

Banbridge – R Carson & Son 352.

South Belfast – B Hutchinson 329.

Ballymoney HPS – D & H Stuart 264. Longest flying loft in result.

BHW SINGLE BIRD CHALLENGE RESULT - Flown from Saint Allouestre, 2nd July 2023

1st Fintan Moran. ECF Malahide & District Vel, 955, 3rd Open Joe Doheny Trophy, Framed Diploma, £500, 2nd Jeff McMaw, Carrick Social, Vel. 905, 13th Open Framed Diploma, £300, 3rd R. G, & G. Donaldson, Edgarstown, Vel. 887, 16th Open Framed Diploma, £175, 4th J. Murtagh and Son, Ballyholland, Vel. 651, 36th Open £100 5th R. Duddy, Ballyclare, Vel. 630, 39th Open£75, 6th David Corrigan, ECF Boyne Valley, Vel. 625, 40th Open £50, 7th S. & W. English, Lisburn & District, Vel. 624, 41st Open £50, 8th E. Murtagh & Sons, Individual North,Vel. 610, 43rd Open £50, 9th Glen Buckley & Son, Annaghmore, Vel. 590, 46th Open £5010th A. & N. Lewis, Doagh & District Vel. 478, 60th Open £50. Other Challenge birds timed in the Open result were Sam Corrigan, Loughgall, (Vel.451, 69th Open), J. Serplus, Laurelvale, (Vel. 420, 74th Open). Objections to Secretary T. Topping within 7 days.

1 . stuart (2).jpg D & H Stuart with a fantastic season in Ballymoney, was best in the Coleraine Centre. Pic:Homer Photo: Homer Photo Sales

2 . beattie 2nd bird.jpg Sam Beattie & Daughters second bird to win 11th in the Kings Cup. Pic: Homer Photo: Homer Photo Sales

3 . mcmaw jeff.jpg Jeff McMaw (r) collects a Merit Award from Carrick Social secretary George Robinson. Pic: Homer Photo: Homer Photo Sales

4 . gibb.jpg Ian Gibb & Sons from Glenavy finished 10th Open in the Kings Cup. Pic: Homer Photo: Homer Photo Sales

