Irish Pig Health Society 2023 Symposium approaches

The IPHS Symposium is the country’s largest pig event and attracts a diverse group due to the array of keynote speakers and the presence of industry and pig farmers alike. This year’s event is themed ‘Quality over Quantity by maximising health and efficiency’,

Thomas Gallagher takes over proceedings of the event in his first year as IPHS President, having taken over from Carla Gomes. Thomas currently works for MSD Animal Health in the Integrated Livestock Business Unit.

According to Thomas: “The IPHS Symposium is always deemed a very worthwhile day for the industry to come together from an education and networking point of view. Sharing of knowledge and challenges helps bolster the industry to ensure an innovative future for pig farming.”

Dr. Carlo Gomes (Past President) addresses the crowd at the 2022 Symposium.

The Symposium will commence at midday, with a hog roast lunch, followed by conference presentations and access to the exhibition hall.

Thomas expressed his gratitude to the kind sponsors that make this event possible each year: “We are delighted to have MSD Animal Health, Interchem and Genos Resources Plc on board again this year as our platinum sponsors, and it is great to be able to report that all exhibitor stand space is fully booked at this point.”

