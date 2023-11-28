The Irish Shows Association AGM was held in the Minella Hotel, Clonmel, Co Tipperary last weekend.

Delegates from Northern Ireland pictured at the event

Delegates from the 135 affiliated shows throughout Ireland, including a number from the Northern Region, enjoyed the hospitality of John Nallen and his staff in this iconic hotel situated on the banks of the River Suir.

Delegates were also treated to a conducted tour of the Minella Racing Stables that has produced Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National winners. Hallowed Ground!

A really enjoyable weekend for all the intrepid volunteers who selflessly work to keep our agricultural shows running every year.