Irish Shows Association AGM
Delegates from the 135 affiliated shows throughout Ireland, including a number from the Northern Region, enjoyed the hospitality of John Nallen and his staff in this iconic hotel situated on the banks of the River Suir.
Delegates were also treated to a conducted tour of the Minella Racing Stables that has produced Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National winners. Hallowed Ground!
A really enjoyable weekend for all the intrepid volunteers who selflessly work to keep our agricultural shows running every year.
Pictured at the ISA dinner are, from left: Ruth Montgomery, Secretary of Clogher Valley Show and Secretary of ISA Northern Region, Philip and Michele Doran, Lurgan Show (Michele has recently been elected Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Shows Association), Majory Blackburn, ISA Northern Region Chairperson, David Montgomery, Chairman of Castleblaney Show, Frances Leeman, Armagh County Show, Leah Harrison, Castleblaney Show and Bill Leeman, ISA Northern Region Board Member.