Irish Shows Association holds conference in Co Fermanagh

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 27th Nov 2024, 08:29 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:01 BST
The Irish Shows Association held their conference in the Killyhevlin Hotel at the weekend.

The main speaker on the night was columnist and former BBC broadcaster Richard Wright.

Pictures by Trevor Armstrong

Brian Donaldson who was the guest speaker at the conference.

1. Brian Donaldson who was the quest speaker at the conference.

Brian Donaldson who was the guest speaker at the conference. Photo: Trevor Armstrong

Photo Sales
Philip and Ruth Montgomery.

2. Philip and Ruth Montgomery.

Philip and Ruth Montgomery. Photo: Trevor Armstrong

Photo Sales
Broadcaster Richard Wright was the main speaker at the ISA dinner.

3. Broadcaster Richard Wright was the main speaker at the ISA dinner.

Broadcaster Richard Wright was the main speaker at the ISA dinner. Photo: Trevor Armstrong

Photo Sales
Freda Kinnarney, National Irish Show President addresses the conference.

4. Freda Kinnarney, National Irish Show President adresses the conference.

Freda Kinnarney, National Irish Show President addresses the conference. Photo: Trevor Armstrong

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Co FermanaghRichard WrightBBC
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice