Irwin welcomes stolen tractor recovery

The tractor owned by a local farmer near Armagh, was stolen at the weekend and thanks to the efforts of the family that owned the machine scouring local roads and publicising the theft with the help of the public, the machine was spotted abandoned on a secluded dead-end lane.

Mr Irwin said: “I am delighted that this stolen tractor has been recovered and it was very good work both by the family who owned it and the local community in actively publicising the theft and also looking for the machine.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Rural crime continues to cause concern out in the wider rural community and thankfully this latest incident has ended with a more favourable outcome given the machine has been found.

William Irwin MLA

"In an era where cuts to Policing are being discussed and enacted, this is a clear example of why rural Policing requires a greater consideration and resource allocation.”

He concluded: “I would appeal to our rural community to maintain vigilance and take reasonable security precautions especially where machinery and larger items of value are kept.

"In this case it was very active community vigilance that has seen this tractor returned.”