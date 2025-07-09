Isaac Roxborough Memorial tractor run raises almost £25k

The fundraiser was held in memory of Isaac Roxborough who lost his life aged 14 on 26th June 2024 in a quad bike accident.

Isaac’s parents, Katrina and Mark Roxborough reflected on the bittersweet occasion, where the tragedy of their loss was helped by the community’s support and generosity in donating to a charity close to the family’s heart.

Mark said: “On behalf of the Roxborough family, we would like to thank everyone who supported this event, raising almost £25,000, we were overwhelmed to receive such support from the entire community around Limavady.

“The Burnfoot Community Development Association committee, of which I am a member of and my wife is a staff member, are grateful to everyone who took part and made this such a successful event in memory of Isaac.

“At a time of immense grief for the family approaching Isaac’s first anniversary, holding an event full of all of Isaac’s favourite things felt like there was a light in the darkness.

“Isaac loved all things related to farming, music and fireworks, so to see everyone enjoying the music, sheep shearing, cars, lorries and tractors that had brought Isaac so much happiness was very special.

“The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity is very important to myself, my wife Katrina and our sons, Adam and James as they were present at the scene of Isaac’s accident and their expertise gave us precious time with Isaac at the Royal Victoria hospital.

“We are delighted to have raised over £80,000 in memory of Isaac inside one year to support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and hope that the money will be used to help other families and save lives in the future.”

Katrina Hughes,Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI said: “It was deeply moving to see the incredible turnout and support at the event held in memory of Isaac Roxborough in Burnfoot village.

"This poignant occasion not only celebrated Isaac’s legacy but also brought all of the community together, which was amazing to see. We are so grateful for the support of Burnfoot Community Association and the Roxborough family. The funds will significantly help to maintain the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for those in need across Northern Ireland,and we want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated, donated and shared their love for Isaac. Your generosity truly embodies the spirit of community and compassion that we cherish at Air Ambulance NI.”

3 . image14 (1).jpeg Jack Robinson, Captain of the NI Sheep Sheering Team, demonstrates the art of Sheep Shearing at the Isaac Roxborough Memorial Event in Burnfoot. Photo: freelance Photo Sales