It’s time to break the inheritance tax log jam

​The news that the Chancellor of the Exchequer will meet with the UK farming leaders next week to discuss the inheritance tax issue is to be welcomed.

We all know that the Chancellor is not going to back down on the principle of the decision that she made last autumn. This leaves only one option on the table: the raising of the threshold at which inheritance tax kicks-in. But it’s in this context that the leadership of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) could find itself in a bit of bother. What might constitute an acceptable deal for Northern Ireland, on the back of our smaller farm size, could still remain anathema, for farmers in England, Wales and Scotland. So what happens to the principle of unity across the family of UK’s farming unions in such circumstances? Next week could tell an interesting story in this regard. But the issue of money aside, the farm body representatives attending next week’s summit must get some form of official recognition from the Chancellor as to what constitutes a farm family. And if this can be achieved, the immediate follow-on is that such businesses will always be exempt from the scope of inheritance tax.