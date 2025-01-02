IVF calf could help accelerate dairy journey to net zero

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hilda may look like an ordinary calf, but the sprightly, Scotland-born animal represents an historic moment for the world’s longest-running livestock genetics project and could help accelerate the dairy industry’s journey to net zero.

The calf is the first of the 16th generation of the famous Dumfries-based Langhill Herd – a vital source of data for the UK dairy industry for more than half century – and, significantly, she is the first member of the herd to be born through IVF.

Hilda is part of the Cool Cows project, which aims to establish a nucleus of highly methane-efficient animals.

Fertilising Hilda’s mother’s eggs in a lab means the next generation of the Langhill Herd has arrived eight months earlier than previously possible.

With the process set to be repeated, it means that researchers are doubling the rate of genetic gain and thereby accelerating the accumulation of data to breed more efficient dairy cows.

The partnership between Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), Cumbria vets Paragon and Semex has received £335,000 from the Digital Dairy Chain’s Collaborative Research & Development Grant Competition. The competition is managed and awarded independently by the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK.

SRUC’s project lead Professor Richard Dewhurst said: “With global consumption of dairy produce continuing to grow, breeding livestock for sustainability is extremely important. The birth of Hilda is potentially a hugely significant moment for the UK dairy industry.

“We will use a new genomic assessment alongside existing production and environmental efficiency indices to select elite, methane-efficient heifers for breeding. The Cool Cows project will produce a greater number of offspring from these donors, rapidly establishing a nucleus of highly methane-efficient calves.”

Project Lead Rob Simmons, Director and Lead Vet – Advanced Breeding at Paragon, said: “As the first veterinary practice to be awarded an RCVS Outstanding achievement in Environmental Sustainability, Paragon were delighted to help develop and deliver this important project to help support sustainability in the dairy sector. Genetic improvement in methane efficiency is going to be key to continuing to provide nutritious food to the public, while controlling the impact of methane emissions on the environment in the future.”

Stuart Martin, Programme Director of Digital Dairy Chain said: “We are very pleased to have supported this groundbreaking project. With the environmental impact of farming being a critical global issue, projects that look for innovative solutions to mitigate this impact are vital to the industry. The birth of the first Cool Cows calf marks a significant milestone, promising significant results for the future of sustainable farming.”

First established in 1970, the Langhill Herd – which led to a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for SRUC in 2017 – has contributed to the development of the Profitable Lifetime Index, which benefits all dairy farmers in the UK.

Over the last five years, the dairy feed intake records collected at Langhill have been used by EGENES to create national genomic breeding values for feed efficiency available to all farmers who genotype their cows.

To find out more about research at SRUC, visit www.sruc.ac.uk