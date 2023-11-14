Down Royal saw fashion fanatics from across the island of Ireland dress to impress in their autumnal frocks and fascinators at this year’s ‘Best Dressed’ competition sponsored by premium soft drinks brand bottlegreen.

Ivona Moore from Kilkeel in Co. Down was awarded the highly acclaimed 'Best Dressed' title on Ladies Day which took place on day two of the renowned Ladbrokes Festival of Racing. The competition was judged by Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney, 2023 Miss Northern Ireland winner Kaitlyn Clarke and Sarah Lawson, Head of Marketing at bottlegreen Drinks, part of The SHS Group.

Ivona Moore from Kilkeel was awarded the highly acclaimed ‘Best Dressed’ title on Ladies Day which took place on day two of the renowned Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.

The judging panel for this year’s contest included Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney, 2023 Miss Northern Ireland winner Kaitlyn Clarke and Sarah Lawson, Head of Marketing at bottlegreen Drinks, part of The SHS Group.

Following the glitz and glamour of the infamous competition Ivona took home the ultimate ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience generously sponsored by bottlegreen. The package includes a luxurious overnight stay for two at the Culloden Estate & Spa including breakfast, a 50-minute ESPA spa treatment, a bottle of champagne and an eight-course tasting menu with accompanying wine pairings. Ivona will then treat herself to a shopping spree at Victoria Square with a Personal Shopping Experience and a voucher worth £1,000.

Ivona stunned the judging panel with her outfit featuring a striking maroon ensemble with dress from Club L London, co-ordinating headpiece and clutch from CC Millinery, shoes from Mango and coat from NA-KD.

Commenting on her win, Ivona said: “I’m absolutely delighted and quite frankly extremely shocked to be crowned this year’s Best Dressed Lady.

“I have a love for all things fashion and beauty and to be crowned the winner of the ‘Best Dressed’ competition among all these gorgeous ladies is such an honour.

“A huge thank you to all the judges for awarding me with this prestigious title.”

Commenting on this year’s Best Dressed Lady competition Sarah Lawson, Head of Marketing at bottlegreen Drinks and The SHS Group said: “This is the first year bottegreen has sponsored the ‘Best Dressed’ competition and I have been blown away by the spectacle of style we’ve witnessed.

“It was extremely difficult to select an overall winner but the style and elegance of Ivona’s outfit made her stand out as the unanimous choice. Huge congratulations to Ivona on this fabulous achievement and I hope she enjoys her relaxing ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend treat.

“It has been a pleasure partnering with Down Royal as title sponsor of the ‘Best Dressed’ competition and we’re delighted to have played our part in adding a ‘dash of the extraordinary’ for all the ladies in attendance.”

Kathyrn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse added: “The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is a highly anticipated event both in terms of sport and style in Northern Ireland, and across the two days we have witnessed not only some fabulous fashion, but some outstanding horse racing.

“This year’s ‘Best Dressed’ competition, sponsored by bottlegreen Drinks, showcased some of the best frocks, fascinators and footwear we’ve seen, and Ivona blew the judges away with her sensational style.