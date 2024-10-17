Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Elwood, HVS Animal Health has teamed up with James Alexander to reward leading buyers at the forthcoming Jalex Select Sale which takes place on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Friday evening 25th October (7pm)

Over 140 lots are set to go under the hammer on farm featuring mostly in calf heifers, with a number of pedigree and hybrid bulls also up for grabs.The sale kicks off with a first class selection of first calving outfits with strong Limousin calves at foot.

County Antrim based farmer James Alexander has earned the reputation of being a progressive livestock producer with a super eye for stock and attention to detail. Several years ago he reached out to Paul Elwood as he felt that after researching his Liquid Gold range it could potentially benefit the efficiency of his commercial and pedigree cattle business for a number of reasons.

HVS Gold Blend Mineral range of speciality supplements includes specific ingredients OPTiMINs, Folic Acid for embryo development B Vitamins for young stock growth, Rumen Protected Choline, and Livol herbal supplement for improved liver function following aflatoxin and/or mycotoxin challenges and Seaweed Meal to maximise Herd Health, Fertility, Hoof Strength, Production, Growth Rates, Immune Status, Return on Investment. It also minimises Mastitis & SCC, Repeat Breeders, Foot Problems, Retained Cleansings, III Thrift, Vaccination Failures, Calf Scour & Pneumonia, and Expenses.

The Jalex team have continued to use proven service sires with the majority carrying heifer calves including this beauty of a Blue heifer due in January.

The Alexander team are firm believers that Liquid Gold is a now integral part of their management regime, which will benefit buyers of their stock greatly. Paul has offered to supply product to the top buyer across all of the breeds sold at the Winter Wonders Sale.

"Whether you invest in the top priced Limousin, Blue, Simmental or Charolais heifer at the Alexander Select Sale, we are going to reward these buyers with vouchers for our product. We know that if they are not already using Liquid Gold, they will be impressed with results it can deliver.”

The Jalex Select Sale takes place at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Friday, 25th October at 7pm sharp. All lots are now online in a fully illustrated catalogue complete with breeding and service data on jalexlivestock.com. All stock is ready for immediate export to UK with the majority also able to go South.

There are heifers for absolutely everyone, states James: "We have plenty of mucsled type heifers in the sale for sure, but the majority of lots on offer will easily blend in on any farm with Simmental and Limousin heifers featuring heavily. These will sell in calf to proven sires from £2000 upwards.”

Bidding is live at the ring or online via marteye.ie

For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501.