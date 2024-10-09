Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Online catalogues are now live for the Jalex Select Sale billed as the biggest offering of in calf heifers this autumn.

The sale takes place on Friday evening 25th October on the farm of Nelson and James Alexander, Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

The sale will begin with a number of first calvers selling alongside their strong Limousin calves at foot. Buyers can select from a massive run of in calf heifers to include Simmental, Limousin, British Blue and Charolais. These are calving down in batches to proven easy calving bulls.

To view fully illustrated catalogue go to marteye.ie and search for H&H

All presale enquiries to James Alexander 07816775501