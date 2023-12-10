Get the 30th December into your diary as plans have just been announced for the final sale of the year on behalf of James Alexander, Randalstown.

The Jalex Select Festive Females sale of over 100 in calf commercial heifers and three service age bulls is one not to miss with consistent quality right through the fully illustrated online catalogue.

The majority of the heifers set to go under the hammer are carrying heifer calves to easy calving Limousin bulls with 20+ due in January, over 40 in March and the remainder in April 2024.

The Jalex brand is known throughout the UK and Ireland as producer of the largest on farm sale of in calf heifers countrywide now hosting several auctions each year. The beauty of the Jalex Select sale is that a buyer can hand pick a number of heifers to suit his particular management system rather than buying a heifer here and there that will scatter his calving pattern.

The Jalex team are back in action on the 30th December with their final sale of the year which takes place on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. Over 100 in calf commercial females and 3 service age bulls are set to go under the hammer. Pic: Agriimages

James Alexander takes a real pride in sourcing heifers to suit all customers and then plans what bull they will be served to, tailoring each match individually. As the heifers are mostly synchronized and Ai'd this means that a real tight calving regime can be adhered to.

The sale includes 'Bestie', who was part of the Jalex show team during the summer season. She is a stylish heifer with wide plates and a beautiful head, and carries a heifer calf to Powerful Proper.

James added: “Whilst we always have a number of headlining heifers in each sale, the majority of lots included are aimed towards the regular commercial suckler farmer looking for that quality replacement. The reports we have received from our buyers have been simply fantastic with the combination of using easy calving bulls with short gestation proving a winning combination. The calves born on buyers farms have also been of the highest quality, a fact borne out at recent suckled calf sales where many, many calves in all areas of the country were out of heifers sourced at Jalex. This is the result that we are aiming for.”

An online catalogue will be available to view later this week on marteye.ie and jalexlivestock.com

The sale will be conducted by James Little from Harrison & Hetherington auctioneers.