Jalex full steam ahead for Winter Wonders Sale

The Jalex team will offer over 125 in calf heifers with 17 due in February, 64 in March and 49 in April/May. All of the essential calving data is available now online.

The Jalex Select sales of in calf commercial heifers are synonymous with consistent quality, with farmers knowing before they land on the farm that there will be heifers their to suit them regardless of their management system at home. James researches what service sires to use whether it be stock bulls or Ai in order to produce a good calf with lovely soft fleshing. All of the heifers in this sale are carrying to Limousin bulls with 2XF94L. These bulls have all been matched to each of the heifers which cover Simmental, Blue, Charolais, Angus, and Limousin rosses.

In addition to the first class line up of heifers James has catalogued a number of bulls to go under the hammer. There is one very special Limousin prospect ‘Jalex Transformer’ sired by the show calf breeder, Huntershall Nutcracker out of Brockhurst Oriana that was a herself a very successful show beast in the UK winning many high profile events. A full brother called Superman sold last year to a top Limousin herd in England. There are a number of hybrid bulls to include a real head turning black and white son of Solwayview Dynamite.

All stock at the Winter Wonders Jalex Heifer Sale will be eligible for immediate export to UK and the majority will be able to move to south of Ireland. Full information on each lot and export status will be available to view on the online catalogue www.jalexlivestock.com and marteye.ie

“We feel we have a fantastic selection of heifers for this Winter Wonders Sale on Wednesday 28th. We have previously ran heifer sales at this time of the year and farmers really seemed to enjoy getting out. It makes so much sense that they can come and select their heifers now well ahead of when they are flat out busy at home calving and lambing.’ James adds ‘This sale will once again offer export of stock following the sale to the UK, and the majority are also eligible to be exported to the South. Full details of all their export eligibility will be clearly marked in the catalogue which is available now online.”

The sale will once again take place on farm at 77 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown and all are welcome to attend. Catering will be on site.

James Little from Harrison and Hetherington will be in the rostrum on the day. For those wishing to purchase from home this can be done by registering with marteye via H&H. To view the sales catalogue go to www.jalexlivestock.com or marteye.ie.

For all pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or James Little 07872 840685.

There will be three hybrid bulls and a very special pedigree Limousin prospect up for sale at the Winter Wonders Sale at Jalex. The selection includes this impressive son of Solwayview Dynamite out of an Empire cow that was a real winner on the show circuit. Sure to breed both quality and colour!