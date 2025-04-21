Jalex Jaw Droppers sale planned for 25th April

Could this be the best offering to date, we think so! There is an endless amount of heifers to suit absolutely every type of farm system whether it be to breed calves for the show ring or produce quality stock for the sale ring, James Alexander is confident that he has all bases covered.

"We have a loyal customer base right across the board that regularly source their herd replacements from Jalex. With almost 200 heifers lined up for this sale on 25th April we know we have something for everyone."

James Little, H&H will be in the rostrum on the night and is excited about the sale, listed as "Jalex Jaw Droppers".

The H&H auctioneer has been on farm to view the heifers and was blown away by the quality heading for the sale ring this time.

"Every sale Jalex raise the bar in terms of the outstanding team of in-calf heifers we get the honour of selling. This sale also has the added feature of a hand picked selection of award winning pedigree Limousin calves including a full brother to the 35k Jalex Transform," he said.

All stock can be exported to the UK with the majority also able to travel to ROI. Full information on every lot including breeding, calving date, sex of calf and export status is available to view on marteye via the H&H link.

For pre sale enquiries reach out to James Alexander 07816775501 James Little 07872 840685.

