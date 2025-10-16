Jalex Livestock confirmed as market leader in UK & Ireland for in calf heifer sales

The most recent Jalex Select sale saw heights of £17,000 for the sale leader, but James Alexander says the real success story is seeing how well his heifers are performing for their buyers each year, with a massive number of repeat customers sourcing Jalex heifers. There’s no doubt, Jalex aren’t following the trend – they are creating their own!

“We have been the Number One source for suckler producers to select their in-calf heifers for over 35 years now and take real pride in how far we have come in that time. In recent years we are selling around 825 head per annum making the Jalex brand the biggest of its kind in the UK and Ireland “states James.

Nelson Alexander has farmed a substantial holding for many years on the outskirts of Randalstown, County Antrim, with initially the farm comprising of a suckler cow enterprise run alongside his successful Alexander Tractors business which was formed in 1975. At one point the cows and calves complete with followers totalled circa 1000 head, which gave Nelson the opportunity to sell surplus stock each year direct off farm. Word quickly spread that the Alexanders had heifers to sell all year round, and producers soon made it their number one destination to source anything from one heifer right up to batches.

Turn the clock forward to 2025 and the Jalex enterprise is now a brand identity all its own. The Alexanders are progressive people, with a vision to create their own markets. The tractor business progressed to incorporate Jalex 4x4 which has thrived in recent years. On the heifer side of the operation, the attention to breeding, quality and in particular the bulls sourced to use is immense. James has a real grasp of what buyers need whether it be to breed a show calf or to produce that top quality suckled calf.

Topping the most recent Jalex Select Sale at £17,000 was this beauty of a heifer names Bold Beauty

So, what’s next on the horizon for the Jalex Team?

Looking forward and planning creates excitement with the entire Jalex Team. Whilst many others attempt to replicate the format of Jalex Select, it is widely acknowledged that the professionalism and consistency demonstrated whilst selling almost 900 heifers each year is simply unrivalled.

Auctioneer James Little, Harrison and Hetherington commented following the most recent Jalex Sale “They say variety is the spice of life, well, the Jalex Select sale certainly delivered that, a heifer for every man, and about 5 men for every heifer! A packed ringside, heifers of insane quality, online bidders aplenty, and results to be proud of, this isn’t just an in-calf heifer sale, this is a Jalex in calf heifer sale “

With buyers from right across the UK and Ireland keen to secure Jalex heifers they will be delighted to hear that there are 70 more set to sell on Tuesday 30th December due to fierce demand. These have all been recently scanned and will be due to calve between March and May ’26.

For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501