Jalex Sale heifers carrying mostly heifer calves due to sexed semen

The Alexanders have built up a solid reputation for being the "one stop shop" for sourcing commercial heifers to suit all management systems, and hold on farm sales several times each year in addition to direct sales from regular buyers.

James is adamant that the availability of information is key to success with all of his heifers catalogued for his forthcoming sale accompanied by details such as breeding information for the heifer, service details, sex of calf, calving date as well as all relevant health and vaccination

Sexed straws of Twemlows Officer have been used on a large number of the Jalex Select heifers forward for the sale on 22nd October. He boasts positive EBV’S for both Gestation Length and Calving Ease, with a pedigree that is packed full of calving ease credentials and calf quality. His pedigree features bulls including Haltcliffe Vermount, Ampertaine Commander, and Glenrock Ventura. Officer also models exceptional length and width over his loin that is coupled with easy fleshing ability, and carries two copies of the F94L myostatin genes.

The use of Cogent sexed ultra 4M semen is a progressive move by farmer James Alexander who recognises that his potential buyers value having a superior genetic heifer calf in utero when selecting herd replacements from him

This mating will offer buyers not only the bonus of a heifer calf, but also the opportunity to tap into proven genetics raising the quality whether they plan to retain the calf as a replacement or sell at weaning.

This regime is an investment for the Jalex team however James feels that it is well justified as it gives his buyers a desirable heifer calf, that will be easy calved and quick to get on its feet and suckle.

He researched what sexed Limousin straws were available to him and was impressed by the SexedULTRA 4M technology which is offered by Cogent. The beauty of this semen is that it includes four million sex-sorted sperm cells per straw, compared to the previous 2 million, resulting in a dramatically improved conception rate. Given the sheer number of heifers that are inseminated each year on the Alexander farm James was swayed by the efficiencies that the Cogent straws were able to provide due to the enhanced conception rates. Over 60 of the heifers included in the Jalex Select Sale will be calving in January, mostly with heifer calves on board making the selection process for buyers simple. They are able to scan down the catalogue and select a batch of replacements to suit their system, and in a tight calving pattern.

Cogent has been a pioneer of sexed semen technology since its inception in 2001, becoming the first breeding company in the world to offer sexed semen commercially. With continuous pursuit of improvement, the genetics company has achieved a lift in conception rates of 14%, when comparing this new product to the original XY sexed semen. Although the technology for sorting sperm has not changed, Cogent has improved the product from its original form with the application of various new techniques including world-leading quality controls and an exclusive freezing technique underpinned by years of on farm experience. Northern Ireland Area Manager Ashley Fleming is delighted to be working alongside the Jalex enterprise stating: "Having visited the Alexander farm several times and seeing for myself the superior level of quality stock that James is producing, it is very exciting to partner him in terms of his breeding programme using the SexedULTRA 4M semen. Cogent are continually reviewing and improving their technologies in terms of sexed straws and conception rates, and continue to be market leading in this field. We wish James every success with his forthcoming sale and look forward to our continued alliance as he continues to source the finest genetics through Cogent UK."

There are 120 in calf commercial heifers catalogued in the Jalex Select Sale which takes place on Saturday 22nd October at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

The Jalex Select Sale of 120 heifers takes place on Saturday 22nd October, 12.30pm on farm at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. James Little from H&H Auctioneers will be in the rostrum once again, and he has highlighted that export can be arranged to the UK for perspective buyers. Viewing is welcome pre sale by contacting James Alexander on 07816775501. View catalogue on www.jalexlivestock.com and marteye.ie

Ashley Fleming, Cogent NI Area Manager pictured on farm with James Alexander, Randalstown following a breeding programme for Jalex Sale heifers using Cogent sexed straws of Twemlows Officer

