Jalex sale now live for bidding!

72 lots are up and running with bidding running from Thursday 26th until Monday evening 30th December. The first lot will close on Monday evening at 7pm, so set your alarms to make sure you don't miss out on the action!

Viewing day for stock is Saturday (28th) from 10.30am to 3pm, with everyone welcome to have a look around the sale heifers at their leisure.

As with all of the Jalex Sales a full round up of detailed information is available to view now on the marteye site, to include breeding of heifer, what she is in calf to, due date etc. This will allow you to select heifers to suit in with your calving system at ease.

Also included is the export status of each lot with all available to go to the mainland and the majority able to travel to the South. It is important prospective buyers check export status for any lots that are of interest.

There is once again something for absolutely everyone in this sale whether it be good straight commercial heifers, or a flashy type to breed a show calf. The catalogue also includes a few pedigree British Blue and Limousin heifers.

The mastermind behind the highly successful Jalex Sales is James Alexander, who has headlined this, the final auction of 2024 as the "Herd for the Holidays Sale".

For pre sale enquiries contact James 07816775501.

The viewing day takes place on farm at Alexanders, Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY Saturday 28th December between 10.30 and 3pm.

1 . Lot 12 is a flashy Prescott daughter due in April with a Romeo bull calf.jpg Lot 12 is a flashy Prescott daughter due in April with a Romeo bull calf Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Lot 7 Chocolate sired heifer due in April with a Romeo heifer calf.jpg Lot 7 Chocolate sired heifer due in April with a Romeo heifer calf. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Lot 23 has a Lance heifer calf on board due February.jpg Lot 23 has a Lance heifer calf on board due February Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Lot 42 offers super shape to breed show calves if that's what you're after. .jpg Lot 42 offers super shape to breed show calves if that's what you're after Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales