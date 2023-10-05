This fantastic heifer bought at the Jalex Sale earlier this year was tapped out Champion Breeding Heifer at the NICCEC Summer Spectacular for Ivan Lynn & Sons Armoy.

With the suckled calf sales now in full swing he couldn't be happier to see regular buyers coming out on top not only in the show classes, but also in the sales ring.

Ballymena suckled calf sales saw Ivan Lynn and sons Conall, Dan and Liam make it a hattrick winning 1st, 2nd and 3rd placings for both heifers and bullocks on their way to securing Champion and Reserve Champion Limousin. Their success story didn't end there, with their top sales price of the day reaching £4000. All of these calves are bred out of heifers and cows sourced at on farm sales held by James Alexander.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Armoy, two new buyers Ruairi McAuley and Fearghal McMullan made it a clean sweep with their Limousin suckled calves laying claim to a number of prizes including Champion and Reserve. Both of these producers purchased their first in calf heifers in 2022, and have been delighted how they have performed both in terms of ease of calving and also rearing calves of this quality.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next Jalex on farm sale of 150 in calf commercial heifers takes place on Saturday 21st October, 12 noon at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown

For those that have been following the summer show circuit you will have noticed two exceptional Limousin black commercial calves brought out by Fergal and Foncey Gormley and Ivan Lynn & Sons. This pair of flashy calves are embryo progeny from a Jalex heifer hand picked by Chris Johnston, Fivemiletown. This pair have won an array of awards and Championships throughout the season including Champion and Reserve at the NI Limousin Club National Show at Antrim. The bull calf brought out to perfection by the Gormley Brothers is out of Trueman Idol, and the Lynn's heifer calf is out of Johnstown Samson who was bred by Chris Johnston also.

James Alexander said: "We are absolutely thrilled to see how well our Jalex heifers are performing for our buyers near and far. It really does mean a lot to us that the success story continues on farms right across the country. The suckled calf sales have been packed full of stock from Jalex heifers and cows, and we have been so impressed with those that we have seen to date."

The next opportunity to purchase Jalex in calf commercial heifers is just around the corner, with 150 lots catalogued for their on farm Jalex Select auction on Saturday 21st October. The sale kicks off at 12 noon sharp, with James Little from Harrison and Hetherington in the rostrum. Online bidding will also be available on marteye.ie

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once again there will be heifers to suit every suckler enterprise, and export can easily be arranged for UK and ROI buyers.