In addition to their acclaimed dairy herd and suckler enterprise, the duo also incorporate a 180 ewe flock into their farm business. With a highly successful business tying up much of their time away from the farm, it is vital to the Richardson's that they source the very best livestock to work with which in turn adds to the overall profitability of the farm.

When it comes to the sheep flock their tried and tested formula in terms of their breeding regime is to select gimmers at the annual on farm sale staged by James Alexander. These are then served to Suffolk tips also sourced from the same venue. The beauty of buying at this sale is that the gimmers are literally ready to go to the ram with no additional management required. All stock are dosed, dipped, Enxo and Toxo vaccinated.

Lambing kicks off mid February with all ewes lambed indoors, and outfits put out to grass as soon as possible. The Cheviot mules cross particularly well with the Jalex Suffolk rams, and have proved to be extremely milky. They are notching up a lambing percentage of 210% on a grass based management system.

Clive and Joel Richardson, Portadown run a successful commercial sheep enterprise on the outskirts of Portadown. Their tried and trusted source for flock replacements and stock rams is James Alexander who hosts a breeding sale on farm each season at Randalstown. Pic: Agriimages

Joel pays particular attention to good grassland management and the ewes and lambs perform well without concentrates. Post weaning the ewe and ram lambs are split, with creep feed being introduced to the ram lambs. These are then marketed at the point of finishing through the live ring or direct for slaughter at weights of 48 kilos. The majority of rams sold through the factory are killing out U grades. Ewe lambs from the flock are grass fed only, with a number retained each season for replacements. These are super ewe makers, and a number are also sold to local farmers as breeding stock.

The fifth Annual Jalex Gimmer Sale takes place on farm at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday 29th July, 12 noon. This is the biggest selection to date from the Alexander family with over 1250 head set to go under the hammer in lots to suit every purchaser. Buyers will be able to select from 400 Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, 200 Suffolk x Cheviots, 60 Suffolk x Scotch Half breds, 30 Suffolk x Scotch Mules, 10 Suff Tex, 400 Cheviot Mules, 60 Scotch Half breds, 80 Texel x and 15 Texel.

The sale will be on marteye in addition to live ringside bidding. Everyone is welcome on the day. For pre sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or James Little 07872840685