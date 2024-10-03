Set to take place on Friday evening 25th October, 7pm this is without doubt the largest selection of in calf heifers to go under the hammer this Autumn.

James Alexander is working away behind the scenes preparing the fully detailed online catalogue which will be available on marteye through H&H auctioneers.

"We have well over 150 head in this sale with the auction kicking off this time with a number of very saleable first calving outfits. These have calved naturally and are doing a great job of their calves so will fit right in seamlessly in any suckler enterprise. This sale also has a large number of Simmental, Shorthorn heifers that would please any suckler farmer. These would be ideal to head to the Charolais bull next time.”

James Little from H&H will be in the rostrum and is once again delighted to be linked in with the Jalex Team: "This brand has proved time and time again they have their finger on the pulse when it comes to livestock. We hear nothing but good reports from previous buyers of stock which is a great advert in itself.”

For more details go to marteye or to view in advance speak to James Alexander 07816775501.

The sale kicks off with a number of first calving heifers with Limousin calves at foot.

The Jalex Team are back in force with a bumper sale line up for their next Jalex Select on farm heifer sale.