James Alexander and his Jalex brand are known far and wide for their farming enterprise based on the outskirts of Randalstown, County Antrim.

They have consistently excelled with livestock from their farm over the years whether it be at shows and sales, or in more recent years by staging their on-farm auctions. Never ones to stand still, this progressive team have always looked at ways to add value to their farm business.

Four years ago, James had the vision to diversify and create Cotters Park, using a relatively small area of farmland. Much thought went into not only the design and layout of the accommodation, but how best to work alongside the natural habitat. James, his wife Ruth, and father Nelson have spent endless hours in the planning stages, and 2023 saw this turn into reality with the project starting in May.

James explained: “We have been very fortunate to have had a superb team working on Cotters Park who have been as excited as we are to deliver the finished project. My father created the pond several years ago, which organically lent itself to become the centrepiece. We selected bespoke units to compliment the surroundings and feel that what we can offer visitors is truly unique. Whether it be a couple’s escape for a quiet weekend, or a family or group of friends Cotters Park is ideal for a getaway. We have two units that are dog friendly for those who wish to bring their four-legged family with them.”

Cotters Park is the ultimate getaway experience and is situated less than 30 minutes’ drive away from Belfast. Set in a tranquil fully enclosed location, it has stunning views over Lough Beg and the surrounding countryside. Consideration has been given to how create a symbiotic relationship between nature and Cotters Park, with an abundance of wildlife now calling this beautifully landscaped setting as their home. The pond that is the central focal point at Cotters Park is alive with waterfowl and their families including majestic black swans. Birds and butterflies are encouraged to settle with 30 purpose build boxes scattered throughout the site. Visitors in the Spring will be welcomed by an array of colour thanks to the planting of thousands of bulbs to include bluebells, snowdrops, and daffodils.

The seven bespoke units are set with views of the pond and benefit from individual privacy for visitors to enjoy their stay in peace. Each has its own hot tub complete with seating and mood lighting making this a sociable space to use all year round. With the option to stay as a couple, or as a group of up to six persons the range of luxurious accommodation is very flexible. Guests are welcome to use The Lookout, which is a situated on the island and surrounded by water. For winter stays the Lookout has a fully enclosed area complete with wood burning stove, bar, and cooking facilities, whilst in the summer guests can enjoy the large outdoor terrace with seating and barbeque. This welcoming communal area is well suited to hosting events such as wine tasting, yoga retreats or food tasting experiences.

Each of the charming units are fully equipped with modern kitchen and bathrooms and are finished to the very highest standard throughout. Guests can explore the nearby countryside during their stay with an abundance of destinations proving popular such as Antrim Castle Gardens.

Cotters Park welcomed its first guests just a few weeks ago and already it has gained many five-star reviews as travellers sing its praises as the “perfect getaway” and describe it as “a hidden gem”. The Alexanders have offered a 25% discount on bookings taken until the end of January, and with no minimum stay restrictions you can escape for one night or enjoy a few days relaxation.

For full details please visit www.cotterspark.com or contact 028796 50289

There are seven beautiful options for visitors to book for their break away all with their own hot tub.

The Boathouse is a beautifully designed wooden cabin set on the waters edge. It combines rustic charm with modern amenities and unparalleled views across the pond.

Cotters Park is the perfect destination for couples, families and groups of friends to get away and relax in luxurious surroundings