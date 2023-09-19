News you can trust since 1963
Jalex tops Kelso shearling record at 10k

James Alexander and his team enjoyed a successful days trading at the legendary Kelso Tup Sales, with their pick selling for £10,000 which is a record for a Suffolk Shearling at this event.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:21 BST- 1 min read
The Jalex sale leader is sired by Jalex ET and out of a homebred ewe. This much admired ram who was placed Reserve Champion at the pre sale judging now joins Dylan Jones, Wales.

This is just the second time that the Alexander's have set sail to market their rams at Kelso, and the team were delighted to secure the top pen of three with an average of £4900, and an overall average for their full consignment of £2327 for 11 sold.

The success story continued when the Cairness flock of Jimmy Douglas smashed Suffolk ram lamb records at £25,000 with a son of a Jalex Powerhouse who was secured last season at the annual Jalex Genes Sale in 2022.

James Alexander added: "We are delighted to see Jalex breeding behind the 25k Cairness lamb, and couldn't be happier with our own trade which has been our best to date. The Kelso Ram Sales are widely recognised as a tremendous platform for sellers of all breeds to market their rams, and to level at £2327 for our full wagon load makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

