The Jalex sale leader is sired by Jalex ET and out of a homebred ewe. This much admired ram who was placed Reserve Champion at the pre sale judging now joins Dylan Jones, Wales.

This is just the second time that the Alexander's have set sail to market their rams at Kelso, and the team were delighted to secure the top pen of three with an average of £4900, and an overall average for their full consignment of £2327 for 11 sold.

The success story continued when the Cairness flock of Jimmy Douglas smashed Suffolk ram lamb records at £25,000 with a son of a Jalex Powerhouse who was secured last season at the annual Jalex Genes Sale in 2022.

Jalex tops Kelso shearling record at 10k