January Gems sale hits 6000gns

Quality consignments were on offer from local breeders C&M Mullan (Blue Gates Flock); A Liggett (Corbo Flock); B Williamson (Farmhill Flock); J Trimble (Curley & Cherrylea Flocks); B Bell & Sons (Kiltariff Flock); S&M Warnock (Straidarran Flock), Berwick-upon Tweed breeders D&S MacPherson (Hexel Flock) and this year’s guest consignors E Branagan (Largy Flock) & N Armstrong (Dynawhite Flock).

The Jewel of the Gems came from D & S MacPhersons Berwick on Tweed based Hexel flock for a second year running. Commanding the top price of 6000gns and heading to Galway was lot 62, a Proctors Chumba Wumba ewe lamb out of a Hexel Born To Be Wild dam. Hexel took the top 3 ewe lamb prices in the sale with lot 63 (3200gns)and 65 also heading to homes in the Republic of Ireland.

Topping the trade of the in-lamb gimmers at 3200gns was John Trimble’s Curley flock with a stylish gimmer out of Lakeview Dirty Dancer. From the same pen her ET full sister also made 2200gns to the same buyer in Fermanagh A Breen Drumderg Flock.

Lot 62 - Hexel - top price ewe lamb

Guest consignor Eugene Brannigan sold 5 gimmers from his Largy flock all in-lamb to Seaforde Empire King. Lot 5 and 6 both by Knock Yardsman sold to Chris McCarthy in Cork for 800gns and 500gns respectively while a Rhaeadr Best Of The Best daughter stays local in Ballymena sold for 700gns.

The Bell family from Rathfriland presented a Sparky ewe lamb by 48K Sportsman's Daredevil out of a Knap Bonanza dam which sold for 2000gns to local Dromara Texel breeder J Bond. Kiltariff also sold gimmers to 1000gns and 900gns.

A Strathbogie Best Bet gimmer who is carrying a lamb by the 2022 Sire of the Year Rhaeadr Entrepreneur sold for 950gns for Brian Williamsons Omagh based Farmhill flock.

S&M Warnock’s Straidarren flock had 100% clearance with their 8-in lamb gimmers selling to an average of just shy of 500gns.

Lot 38 - Curley - top price gimmer

Nathan Armstrong guest consigning this year sold two of his Dynawhite gimmers both in lamb to 7.5K Haddo Fortune, with the Harestone Commander daughter scanned with twins reached 500gns.

C&M Mullan Bluegates flock parted with eight of their gems, four of which joined the flock of E Loughran in Cookstown. Lot 32 an Annakisha Eden served gimmer from Sportsmans Dynamite pulled in 500 gns and Lot 51 a Fairywater Colombo sired gimmer also in lamb to 10K Annakisha Eden reached the same price.

Adrian Liggets Gems on display certainly caught the eye of the buyers and other vendors. The smart Tullagh Dragon gimmers from Corbo in lamb to 32K Hexel FanClub topped at 2000gns to J Neil Crossgar and 1400gns. Lot 61 a recipient ewe also carrying a Hexel FanClub lamb made 800gns to D&S MacPhersons Hexel flock indulging in genetics from the Corbo flock. The top lamb from the Corbo pen was a daughter of 20K Alderview Explosive by a Strathbogie Best Bet dam who heads West to Donegal for 1300gns with two other lambs bred the same way making 900gns and 800gns.

